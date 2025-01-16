Change of command ceremony marks Sigler's transition to lead 167th Airlift Wing

A change of command ceremony to mark the transition of wing leadership was held at the 167th Airlift Wing, Shepherd Field, Martinsburg, West Virginia, Jan. 12.

Col. Marty Timko, who took command of the wing five years ago, relinquished command to Col. Christopher Sigler who was the 167th Operations Group commander.

“These are incredibly important events,” said Maj. Gen. William Crane, the Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard. “It shows the transition of authority, the transition of command, but it also gives us the opportunity to thank the families.”

Sigler was the acting wing commander for several months while Timko took a temporary overseas duty during his command.

Crane called Sigler very qualified and said he did an incredible job as the acting commander.

“Watching what the West Virginia Guard can do under the leadership of people like Chris and Marty, it only makes me super proud,” said Crane.

During the ceremony, Timko was presented with the Legion of Merit for his accomplishments as wing commander. The award citation read, “he demonstrated dedication, moxie and drive” leading more than 1,000 personnel as they executed domestic and international response in support of West Virginia, the National Guard Bureau and multiple commands. Timko led the wing through the COVID-19 response efforts, domestic operations support for the National Capital Region, aeromedical evacuation channel missions, airlift support for Afghanistan evacuees and he drove the wings participation in multiple international exercises and enabled the wings first mission generation force element tasking.

Timko, who is awaiting his next assignment and promotion to brigadier general, said, “to the folks before me that comprise the 167th Airlift Wing, I need to impress upon each of you that being involved with this organization in this capacity over these past five years has been my greatest honor. I remain eternally grateful to be affiliated with the finest men and women in uniform I have ever known.”

Rooted in military history, the passing of the organizational flag is the core of the ceremony. To officially mark the transition of leadership, Timko passed the wing flag, or guidon, to Maj. Gen. Crane then stepped aside as Sigler stepped forward to receive the guidon from Crane thus accepting command of the wing.

Sigler enlisted in the West Virginia Air National Guard in 1992. He advanced to the rank of staff sergeant before earning his commission through the West Virginia University Air Force ROTC program. He has piloted C-130E, C-130H3, C-5A/B and C-17A aircraft and he has held numerous leadership positions for the 167th AW throughout his career.

Before Addressing the wing, Sigler thanked Timko for finishing strong and leaving him with “a wing that is firing on all cylinders.”

During his remarks, Sigler spoke about his background, the unit’s history and then he laid out his priorities, which include efficient training, inspection preparation, and manning in critical functions, particularly the fire department.

Sigler closed with, “I am deeply honored to serve with you as your commander.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2025 Date Posted: 01.17.2025 11:10 Story ID: 489259 Location: MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Change of command ceremony marks Sigler's transition to lead 167th Airlift Wing, by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.