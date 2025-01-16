167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight January 2025

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jessica Dubé is the First Sergeant for the 167th Medical Group and she is the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for January 2025.

As a First Sergeant, Dubé is responsible for the health, morale, welfare and quality of life of the Airmen in her group and their families. She advises her group commander on discipline, mentoring, career progression and recognition and she serves as a link between the Airmen and commander.

“Sergeant Dubé demonstrates exceptional leadership and unwavering dedication that significantly enhances the morale and welfare of the 70-member medical group,” said Col. Dona Chewning, 167th Medical Group commander.

Chewning said Dubé lives all the Air Force core values, especially “service before self” and she is an indispensable resource for all members, contributing in both visible and behind-the-scenes capacities.

“Her expertise, meticulous planning, and attention to detail ensures MDG success and strengthens the group’s esprit de corps,” said Chewning, adding, “Her calm demeanor and wisdom have been vital in caring for airmen, especially during challenging times in their personal lives. Sergeant Dubé epitomizes the qualities of an exceptional First Sergeant, setting an inspiring example for others.”



Job Title: First Sergeant. I’m currently assigned to the Medical Group and will be moving to the Mission Support Group in February.

How long have you served in the unit? I enlisted 12/12/12! I recently hit my 12 years and reenlisted for another 6.

How does your job support the 167th's mission? Or finish this sentence: My job here is important because: When people ask what a First Sergeant is, I tell them I’m like a “Mama Bear” for our members. I am the righthand woman to the commander. I learn about our airmen and am there with them for the good and the bad. We celebrate the good- we learn from the bad and grow from it. I help develop our airman and am always there when they need someone to talk to. I advise the commander, can tell him/her the pulse of the Group, and make suggestions on how we can improve.

Civilian job: Since September 2019, I have worked out here full-time as a Title 5 Maintenance Training Manager.

Education: This is always an interesting question. I decided to start college right out of high school. I was majoring in Elementary Education, switched to Computer Information Sciences, then Family Consumer Sciences. I took a long break but had most of my general studies courses complete. Life happened (married/ twins/ joined the WVANG). I decided to go back online last year when I saw that I was over 60% complete. I earned my CCAF several years ago but am slow-rolling earning my Bachelor’s to deter burnout! I am interested in the possibility of one day becoming a death doula.

Hobbies: I love running, singing in church on the Worship Team, watercolor painting, crafting, crocheting, reading, and snowboarding. I love playing boardgames with my hubby and our 13.5-year-old twins (Throw Throw Burrito and The Lunch Room Game gets a little violent!) I love to snuggle my two pugs, Pearl and Tallulah.

Goals: Personal: I am on the journey of running a marathon in every state by the time I turn 50 alongside my husband. I started running during a very difficult time in our life. I used to hate running, but it has turned therapeutic for me, and now a travel adventure with my best friend. I ran a 50-mile ultramarathon in 2023, and planning to run a 100-mile ultramarathon in 2026. I would love to obtain my degree by the time I turn 40. My biggest goal is that I hope when this life is over, I have left an impact on those who also want to change the world. I want to be like a quiet, large ocean wave and there are hundreds of surfers showing their talents off to the world. Military: I have many more military goals, and I know there many different paths it will lead me just as it has over the last 12 short years! I would love to deploy, possibly do a STAT tour, change careers again to learn more about another squadron/Group and how they support our overall mission, or maybe become an instructor at the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Academy or First Sergeant Academy.

I am proudest of: When I see airmen who once were struggling at one point in their career, pushing forward and excelling. I love the 180-degree shift! I love seeing them promoting, tackling large tasks, and ultimately turning their life and military career around! I’ve seen people use their own stories to help others along too. It makes me proud to serve alongside people like this!

People may be surprised to know this about me: I very rarely watch TV. The only time I turn the TV on is if my family and I decide to have a family movie night. After spending 10+ hours behind 3 computer monitors, the last thing I want to do at the end of a day is look at another screen.

The most exciting thing I've done in the military is: I’ve gone to Hawaii, two tech schools, SNCOA, First Sergeant Academy, the National Scout Jamboree, a plethora of trainings; however, hands down, my favorite experience was the 2018 Georgia Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) with the Medical Group. We worked out of schools in 5 counties in Georgia and provided healthcare to those in need. We worked alongside Navy Reserves & Air Force Reserves. We slept on cots in the classrooms. Members of the community would line up outside the school before we opened to see a doctor, dentist, and optometrist. If needed, they would receive glasses, tooth extractions, and healthcare. We even had a little pharmacy set up in the library. Services worked long hours in the cafeteria/kitchen and kept us all fed! It was a joy to see the community so appreciative and connecting with them!

One/Some of the most valuable lessons I've learned throughout my career: You can learn so much when you sit back, observe, and listen. You are one person, and not everything is going to be accomplished in one day. Just show up, do your best, and ask for help from others when needed. Know when it’s time to unplug and recharge, because you cannot pour into others if you yourself are feeling empty. Lastly, when you do take time off, don’t let anyone make you feel guilty about it.

My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: When I first joined, I was continuously told to not to volunteer and to blend in. If someone is telling you that, don’t listen to them. Each one of us is unique and we bring different outside talents and gifts to this Wing. To the next generation, if you have an idea to make this Wing even better, SAY SOMETHING! If you are going through a hard time, chat with your First Sergeant. We are here for all of you.

The best thing about working with my team is: How much room do I have to type up all the words here?! As a First Sergeant, I work alongside many teams and I’m grateful for all of them: The First Sergeant Council, my Triad, the members, and everyone who wears the uniform. There’s this sense of trust, understanding, and belonging here, and when the day comes that I deploy, I’ll be happily running alongside my team.

