ICE comes to USAG Poland, V Corps

CAMP KOSCIUSZKO, Poland – Ninety days into its launch, U.S. Army Garrison Poland’s Interactive Customer Evaluation program has already proven to be a powerful tool for collecting actionable feedback and improving services for V Corps Soldiers across the garrison.



The Army’s ICE program allows service members, civilians and other residents to share their experiences with services and infrastructure, giving leadership insights into what is working and what may need improvement on any given post. That includes services rendered, facility appearance, timeliness of services, operating hours, and staff attitudes.



“By collecting feedback from customers, the ICE program allows garrison leadership to assess the quality of services and making necessary adjustments to meet customer needs and expectations,” said Derrick Hood, the Plans, Analysis and Integrations Office Chief for USAG Poland.



Since launching the program in October 2024, the garrison has seen significant highlights including the Religious Support Office receiving 46 comments with a 100% satisfaction rating. Additionally, the Directorate of Human Resources received 25 comments for military personnel actions and passport services with a 96% satisfaction rating.



“Going into the ICE program as a director of sorts, I was, at first, intimidated a little bit, thinking that I would get a lot of gripes and complaints, but that has not been the experience at all,” said Col. Ben Sprouse, the garrison chaplain who heads the Religious Support Office. “So far, we’ve received very helpful pointers, suggestions, and constructive criticism.”



The ICE program supports the garrison’s mission by ensuring high-quality services and improving overall readiness said Hood. Currently there have been 114 ICE comment cards submitted, helping to further enhance services provided by the garrison. Hood said with the garrison being just under two-years old, these initial bits of data are key puzzle pieces for moving the garrison toward fully operation capable status.



“For RSO, these ICE comments provide real-time feedback that helps us shape our programming to be more effective,” said Sprouse. “We have received several comments that have given us insights on how to better structure our events, to better fit what Soldiers are looking for in our services.”



USAG Poland spans across 11 locations within Poland encompassing three military communities, and providing services to approximately 7,500 Soldiers, civilians and families members.

