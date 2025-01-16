Sgt. Maj. Fouss completes full circle of service with 1st MARDIV

There are only two types of Marines: those who have served at the Blue Diamond, and those who want to serve at the Blue Diamond.



Sgt. Maj. Matthew J. Fouss’ Marine Corps journey is a rare full-circle story, beginning and ending in the largest and most decorated division in the Marine Corps.



Sgt. Maj. Fouss’ Marine Corps career exemplifies a lifelong commitment to service, leadership and a legacy of shaping Marines. After 30 years of service, he retired during a ceremony at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 16.



Growing up in a small town in western Colorado, Sgt. Maj. Fouss always felt drawn to serve. Despite attending college for a few years, he regularly kept in contact with Marine Corps recruiters. After working for a few more years, he decided to enlist.



“I always knew I wanted to serve and be part of something bigger than myself and I guess that's what led to me to join the Marine Corps,” said Sgt. Maj. Fouss.



He credits his family for instilling a sense of service and duty that drew him toward the Marine Corps. Sgt. Maj. Fouss enlisted in 1995 and began his career as a TOW gunner with 3rd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division.



“My very first unit was part of the Blue Diamond, and it was everything I expected the Marine Corps to be,” said Sgt. Maj. Fouss. “Getting on ship, deploying, training in foreign countries, seeing the world.”



During his time with 3rd Bn., 1st Marines, Sgt. Maj. Fouss completed two Marine Expeditionary Unit deployments, one with the 15th MEU and one with the 11th MEU.



After his initial tour with 1st MARDIV, Sgt. Maj. Fouss served on Inspector-Instructor duty with Fox Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division.



“I had an opportunity to train reservists for a couple years, which opened up a whole other aspect of the Marine Corps,” he explained.



Soon after, Sgt. Maj. Fouss deployed with Battalion Landing Team 1/3, 31st MEU, to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom II.



“Once we got over to Iraq, we actually fell under 1st Marine Division again,” said Fouss.



During this deployment, which was nearly 11 months, Sgt. Maj. Fouss participated in various combat operations, including the second battle of Fallujah in late 2004. He explained that as they fought through Fallujah, the most difficult part was quickly adjusting their tactics in response to the enemy. Despite the challenges, they still succeeded.



Being a leader during combat presented its own challenges and Sgt. Maj. Fouss had to make difficult decisions.



“It was hard when Marines needed to grieve and we had to push them back outside the wire again,” he said. “We still had a mission that had to be accomplished”



For his outstanding performance and leadership, then-Staff Sgt. Fouss ended his combat tour with a combat meritorious promotion to gunnery sergeant.



After his combat tour, Sgt. Maj. Fouss became a combat instructor at the School of Infantry - West.



“The opportunity to immediately go to a training environment after all of those experiences and pass on all that knowledge was very rewarding to me,” explained Sgt. Maj. Fouss. “It felt like I was doing my part in preparing those next units and Marines to go out that door.”



After his tour at SOI-West, Sgt. Maj. Fouss climbed the ranks, filling various billets until he once again ended up at the Blue Diamond as its senior enlisted leader.



“I started out my career here, and being able to finish up here is special in a lot of ways,” said Sgt. Maj. Fouss.



As sergeant major of 1st MARDIV, he prioritized mentoring, guiding, and taking care of his Marines across the ranks.



“As a senior enlisted advisor to the commander, you are the advocate for all enlisted Marines,” said Sgt. Maj. Fouss. “When I got those opportunities to talk to a young lance corporal or a young sergeant, I saw the passion and commitment they have.”



Fouss has been guided throughout his career by a sense of service before self and commitment to something bigger than himself.



“Very few people choose to wear the cloth of our nation,” said Sgt. Maj. Fouss. “That’s always been a driving factor for me. To serve my country, I can’t think of any greater honor.”



During a ceremony Dec. 20, 2024, he relinquished his role as 1st Marine Division’s senior enlisted leader to Sgt. Maj. Hector J. Soto-Rodriguez.



“I have been fortunate to serve 30 years and reach one of the pinnacles in my profession,” said Sgt. Maj. Fouss. “It goes by pretty quickly. I'm not ready to quit serving my country. My time is up, though, and I'll be one of the biggest cheerleaders from the sidelines now.”

