    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command hosts Commander’s Conference

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command hosts Commander’s Conference

    Photo By Sgt. Austin Riel | Dr. Elizabeth Economy, Hargrove senior fellow and co-chair of the program on the U.S.,...... read more read more

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino and Sgt. Austin Riel

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosted more than 40 senior joint-force leaders for two days of engagements focused on strategy, capabilities, and force posture in the Indo-Pacific, Jan. 15-16, 2025.

    Commanders and senior enlisted from Pacific Air Forces, Pacific Fleet, U.S. Army Pacific, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific, United States Forces Japan, Coast Guard Pacific Area, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. TENTH Fleet, Special Operations Command Pacific, Joint Task Force - Micronesia, Space Forces Indo-Pacific, and Joint Interagency Task Force West participated in discussions on regional security, readiness, implementation of technological capabilities, and challenges in the information environment.

    USINDOPACOM enables joint all-domain operations in the Indo-Pacific, and is committed to strengthening assurance and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific through capabilities development, bolstered by service initiatives, to deter conflict, respond to crises, and if necessary, fight and win.

