U.S. Indo-Pacific Command hosts Commander’s Conference

Photo By Sgt. Austin Riel | Dr. Elizabeth Economy, Hargrove senior fellow and co-chair of the program on the U.S., China, and the world at the Hoover Institution, speaks to senior joint-force leaders at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H. M. Smith in Hawaii, Jan. 15, 2025. Two days of engagements brought together more than 40 commanders, senior enlisted and defense experts for discussions on regional security, readiness, implementation of technological capabilities, and challenges in the information environment. USINDOPACOM enables joint all-domain operations in the Indo-Pacific, and is committed to strengthening assurance and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific through capabilities development, bolstered by service initiatives, to deter conflict, respond to crises, and if necessary, fight and win. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Austin Riel) see less | View Image Page