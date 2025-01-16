U.S. Indo-Pacific Command hosts Commander’s Conference

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, hosted more than 40 senior joint-force leaders for two days of engagements focused on strategy, capabilities, and force posture in the Indo-Pacific, Jan. 15-16, 2025.
Commanders and senior enlisted from Pacific Air Forces, Pacific Fleet, U.S. Army Pacific, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific, United States Forces Japan, Coast Guard Pacific Area, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. TENTH Fleet, Special Operations Command Pacific, Joint Task Force - Micronesia, Space Forces Indo-Pacific, and Joint Interagency Task Force West participated in discussions on regional security, readiness, implementation of technological capabilities, and challenges in the information environment.
USINDOPACOM enables joint all-domain operations in the Indo-Pacific, and is committed to strengthening assurance and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific through capabilities development, bolstered by service initiatives, to deter conflict, respond to crises, and if necessary, fight and win.
