USACE-Albuquerque District’s leadership development class develops outreach tool in English and Navajo

Courtesy Photo | This poster has the QR codes to content highlighting several of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Albuquerque District's missions.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Each year, participants in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Albuquerque District’s Leadership Development Program work on a project that both benefits the district and allows the LDP student team to incorporate and apply the new leadership skills they have learned in the program.



The fiscal year 2024 class “selected a project that not only sparked our creativity but also offers significant value to the district in various ways,” said Christina Schroeder, chief of the New Mexico/Texas Branch in the Albuquerque District’s Regulatory Division. “Engaging in this initiative was both a rewarding and educational experience for us.”



The LDP students focused on the development of engaging and accessible audio content to highlight the Albuquerque District’s missions.



“We chose this project as there was a need to provide a clearer picture of who USACE is, specifically the Albuquerque District, and how it interacts with and impacts the local communities,” said Christopher Zayas, the Albuquerque District’s Acequia Program manager.



The 2024 project culminated in a series of professionally recorded videos accessible through QR codes. The QR codes provide easy access to the recordings which are on the district’s YouTube channel.



“The project was a way to get our information out to everyone, and with this technological world everyone anywhere can listen to either history, operations, etc.,” said Tina Fraker, field assistant at the Albuquerque District’s John Martin Reservoir Project Office. “This is a way to share the district to everyone across the country.”



“The utilization of QR code technology fit the bill, allowing for deployment anywhere to be accessed by anyone at any time, providing rich and descriptive audio of how the Albuquerque District came to be and the many functions we perform for our Nation and communities,” said Zayas.



The LDP team researched, authored, and recorded the videos which will be utilized during public outreach events around the district to inform the public about the district’s work and missions. The videos will also serve as a valuable recruiting tool during events like the annual Engineer Week events in February, and as an educational resource for helping new employees learn about the district’s history, missions, and organizational culture.



One very important aspect of the project was to extend the messages across multiple languages.



“A very important aspect of the project was the drive to make the content as accessible as possible to multiple demographics,” said Zayas.



To help make this a reality, Myron Bryant, civil engineer in the Albuquerque District’s Hydraulics and Hydrology Section, volunteered two weeks of his time to translate and record the introductory recording into Diné Bizaad, (Navajo), his native language, ensuring cultural representation and inclusivity in the messaging.



“This project will ensure a stronger connection is created between the Albuquerque District and the communities it serves on “Dinétah” (Navajo Land),” said Bryant. “Working on the translating into Diné Bizaad had given me great joy knowing it will be beneficial to Diné (Navajo) people and could be a door opener for translation projects for other indigenous communities in the region.”



According to Schroeder, the translation into Diné is a meaningful tribute to the long history of the Navajo Nation’s contributions to the U.S. Armed Forces, including the proud legacy of the Navajo Code Talkers and countless other tribal members who have served the nation. “We are proud to recognize this shared commitment to service, both in our organization and in the military,” she said.



Looking to the future, the LDP team has proposed future strategies to enhance outreach efforts, including expanding the range of topics covered in the recordings and further incorporating stories from historically underrepresented groups. By continuing to develop and evolve these audio materials, the Albuquerque District can strengthen its engagement with diverse audiences and foster a deeper understanding of the USACE missions.



The FY 2024 LDP team included Jennifer Elston, Real Estate Division; Tina Fraker, John Martin Reservoir Project Office; Kaitlyn Fuqua, Planning, Project and Program Management Division; Scott Saikley, Design Branch; Christina Schroeder, New Mexico/Texas Branch, Regulatory Division; Malia Sutphin, Cochiti Lake Project Office; Ben Wilson, Northwestern Colorado Branch, Regulatory Division; and Chris Zayas, Civil Project Management Branch.