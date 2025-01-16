Religious Support Team Offer Morale and Care for Service Members Leading Up to the 60th Presidential Inauguration

Photo By Spc. Carrol Walter Hughes IV | U.S. Army Maj. Edward Lartey, 74th Troop Command chaplain, prepares to provide...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Carrol Walter Hughes IV | U.S. Army Maj. Edward Lartey, 74th Troop Command chaplain, prepares to provide religious support at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C., as part of Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC) operations leading up to support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 15, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response, and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Carrol Walter Hughes IV) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON, D.C. — During the 60th Presidential Inauguration, a dedicated team of National Guardsmen is providing spiritual care to support fellow service members. Joint Task Force-D.C (JTF-DC), a specialized unit responsible for security, support, and logistics during the event, is crucial to the mission. Leading the team, JTF-DC’s command chaplain, Maj. Edward D. Lartey, oversees 13 chaplains and religious affairs specialists from across the country, ensuring every soldier feels heard, supported, and prepared to carry out their duties. For Lartey, the inauguration represents more than just a logistical challenge; it’s an opportunity to serve others.



"My role involves providing leadership and oversight," he explained. "We offer a ministry of presence, prayers, counseling, and religious services through five mission task forces."



Among those serving alongside Lartey is Spc. Kyleigh L. Baires, a religious affairs specialist with the 74th Troop Command. Her duties include accompanying Lartey during his outreach efforts and ensuring every soldier, even those who cannot directly speak with him, has access to support.



"Primarily, I make sure Chaplain Lartey follows up with everyone he speaks to," said Spc. Baires. "If someone doesn't have the opportunity to talk to him, I gather their contact information so he can reach out to them later."



The scale of the inauguration presents its own set of challenges for soldiers and the religious teams supporting them. Some challenges Lartey anticipates soldiers will face include assisting the thousands of visitors arriving in the District, possible demonstrations, and accomplishing their various missions while balancing their emotions and personal beliefs.



"The Chaplain Corps has prepared for this event through many meetings, training sessions, and our experience from previous inaugurations and national security missions," Lartey said. "For many, this marks their fourth or fifth inauguration."



Both Lartey and Baires emphasized the importance of providing a nonjudgmental, inclusive space for service members, regardless of their beliefs.



"Unless requested, we avoid specific religious terms to make sure we don’t offend," Baires said. "We listen, and when applicable, we can offer advice from our own life experiences."



From prayers to personal counseling, the work of the Religious Support Teams (RSTs) has a direct and lasting impact on soldiers. Lartey recalled one instance where he provided a Quran and prayer rug to a Muslim soldier from another state, ensuring they had the tools they needed for their faith practices.



"Each conversation equips me with a new tool for connecting with others," Blaires said, reflecting on her experiences. "I enjoy learning about a soldier’s background, and seeing the weight lift off a battle buddy’s shoulders is incredibly rewarding."



Providing emotional and spiritual care is impactful not only for those receiving support but also for the chaplains offering it. By connecting with individuals during challenging times, chaplains gain a sense of fulfillment as they witness the growth and resilience of those they help.



"This work has allowed me to fully understand what love is for my family and my fellow service members," he said reflecting on his role. "It’s taught me the importance of friendship and empathy. Life is fragile, and this work reminds me of my duty to give to others while relying on God and my country to continue this mission."



As the inauguration unfolds, the efforts of RSTs like Lartey and Baires ensure that every soldier has a resource for comfort, strength, and understanding during one of the most significant events in American history.