Kentucky’s 75th Troop Command gets new commander

By Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane, Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office



FRANKFORT, Ky. – U.S. Army Col. Jason Penn relinquished command of the 75th Troop Command, Kentucky Army National Guard, to Col. Steven Engels during a change of command ceremony at the Wellman Armory on Boone National Guard Center Jan. 12.



Friends, family and Soldiers of the 75th Troop Command gathered inside the drill hall floor for the intimate ceremony to celebrate Penn’s 21 months as brigade commander, and to welcome Engels and his wife Jessica to the command.



Maj. Gen. Haldane B. Lamberton, Kentucky’s adjutant general, was present for the ceremony as well as guest speaker Brig. Gen. Joseph Lear, director of the joint staff.



“Jason, you led the brigade through a challenging period with a large part of your formations returning from deployments,” said Lear. “We knew, based on the last 20 years, that there would be a drop in strength post-deployment. You met this challenge head on and were very proactive in your approach. I don't think I visited any of your units throughout the year where I didn't see you and your command sergeant major on site, leading from the front. I appreciate your service, your leadership, professionalism, and your friendship. You executed your mission with the utmost care for our Soldiers and Families.”



The general spoke on the character of both men and was encouraged knowing that the brigade was going to be in good hands with the new leadership.



“Both of these leaders are consummate professionals who care deeply for their Soldiers and their families, and both are committed to mission success," said Lear. "Today's change of command is a celebration for the 75th Troop Command, as we honor and thank Colonel Penn for an exceptionally successful command and highlight what you and your Soldiers did during your time. At the same time, we welcome Colonel Engels to the challenges ahead of the brigade.”



Penn addressed the troops when he spoke and thanked them for their hard work and dedication to making sure the mission came first.



“This is a great unit with outstanding Soldiers, and that's what we're here to do today: celebrate,” said Penn. “The 75th Troop Command units are at the tip of the spear to the Army enterprise.”



He also thanked his family for being his support system that allowed him to do what was needed to make him a successful commander.



After thanking the rest of the leaders in the brigade, Penn assured the troops that they were in capable hands with the new commander.



“I can tell you, there is not a more diligent, thoughtful person to lead the brigade in the future,” he said. “He is competent, mature, and--overall--a steward of the Army profession. I have no doubt that this organization will excel under his leadership.”



As commander of the 75th Troop Command, Engels will be responsible for overseeing the 1-149th Infantry, 1792nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 101st Main Command Post-Operational Detachment, 41st Civil Support Team, 20th Military Intelligence Company, 1163rd Medical Company Area Support and the 175th Cyber Protection Team.



According to Engels, he sees this opportunity as a blessing and is looking forward to the challenges ahead.



“I'm humbled by this incredible responsibility that I'm called to, and I thank my Savior for leading me to this place in my career and for the gift of servant leadership that now ensues,” said Engels.



He continued with his message to the Soldiers of the 75th.



“Every Soldier matters in the ‘Expedition Brigade,’ starting at the rank of private,” he said. “Every Soldier has a voice within this brigade. This is foremost in my mind as I admirably join your team. It's through my parents, wife Jessica, my faith, and my 28-year career, that I believe in the vital importance of togetherness, family, duty and purpose. The hallmarks of the ‘Expedition Brigade,’ and what I will ask of everyone--including myself--are to be the best prepared, the best led, the most caring and the most united brigade possible.”



Engels currently serves full time as the KYARNG’s deputy chief of staff for logistics, G4.



As for Penn as he leaves the 75th for Joint Force Headquarters, he looks forward to the opportunities that lie ahead.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2025 Date Posted: 01.16.2025 14:58 Story ID: 489216 Location: KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky’s 75th Troop Command gets new commander, by SFC Benjamin Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.