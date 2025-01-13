Modern upgrades transform barracks living for XVIII Airborne Corps Soldiers

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. — Fort Liberty Soldiers residing in the barracks are benefiting from a major upgrade as new, modern furniture is being installed across housing. These improvements aim to provide a more comfortable, functional and homelike environment, reflecting the Army’s commitment to enhancing quality of life and readiness for its personnel.



“The sleek designs give off a modern appearance and make the barracks feel like home,” Monique Leathers, Unaccompanied Housing Manager for the Directorate of Public Works, said.



The contemporary designs of the new metal furniture not only improve aesthetics but also bring practical benefits. Unlike traditional wooden furniture, the metal pieces are more durable and easier to clean, ensuring a hygienic living environment. With their long lifespan and reduced need for refurbishment, the metal furnishings also support sustainability goals. Soldiers have noted that the updated look positively affects morale, making the barracks feel less institutional and more like home.



One of the most appreciated features of the new furniture is the addition of locking mechanisms, giving Soldiers the ability to securely store personal belongings. This inclusion emphasizes safety and convenience, addressing long-standing concerns about privacy in shared living spaces.



“These upgrades improve safety, functionality and overall comfort in ways that directly impact Soldiers’ well-being,” Leathers said. “We’ve received feedback highlighting how the new furnishings contribute to a more professional, welcoming atmosphere.”



The Army’s lifecycle replacement program aligns with AR 420-1 objectives by promoting durability, cleanliness and resource efficiency. Funding and guidance from the U.S. Army Installation Management Command determines the timeline for replacing furniture in remaining barracks. Long-term success is defined by all furniture meeting Army standards, ensuring functionality and durability for years to come, Leathers said.



By investing in better living conditions, the Army sends a clear message that the welfare of its Soldiers is a top priority. The improved barracks here at Fort Liberty not only provide a safe and comfortable place for Soldiers to unwind, but it also fosters a positive environment that supports readiness and overall performance.

