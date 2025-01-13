Kentucky military police deploy overseas

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson | U.S. Army Capt. Angel Pagan, commander of the 617th Military Police Company, speaks to...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Dickson | U.S. Army Capt. Angel Pagan, commander of the 617th Military Police Company, speaks to the Soldiers and family at the 617th Military Police Company deployment ceremony at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Richmond, Kentucky on Jan. 4, 2025. Approximate 40 Soldiers with the 617th were gathered at the ceremony with friends and family prior to deploying to the middle east to conduct military police operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Andy Dickson) see less | View Image Page

RICHMOND, Ky. -- Nearly 40 Soldiers with the Kentucky Army National Guard said goodbye to loved ones at a deployment ceremony at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Richmond on Jan. 4, 2025.



Soldiers of the Richmond-based 617th Military Police Company, 149th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (MEB), will be deploying to the Middle East to conduct military police operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.



During the ceremony, Col. Brandye Williams, the commander of the 149th MEB, gave thanks to the Soldiers and their families for their commitment and service to our national defense.



“We have an organization, a state, a community, and a nation who are extremely proud of our Citizen-Soldiers, because their sacrifice--as well as that of their families--will not be forgotten,” said Williams. “As we eagerly await your safe return, I thank you for your service. I thank your families for supporting your decision to serve, and I pray fervently for your safety and success in your mission.”



Once the ceremony was complete, Soldiers and families gathered to take pictures, talk one-on-one with leaders, and prepare for their trip.



The 617th will be led by Capt. Angel Pagan, the commander of the 617th. This is his third deployment with the 198th Military Police Battalion and second mobilization with the 617th.



“The 617th is one of the best units I have ever served in,” said Pagan. “Time and time again, they have outperformed any of my expectations.”



Pagan also noted their strong performance in training the year before deployment, as evaluated by First Army.



“The training has been extremely tough and realistic,” Pagan said. “The 617th knows their job well, and it caused the evaluators to recreate their training plan for future military police units.”



This is the fifth federalized mobilization for the 617th since the global war on terror began in 2001. They mobilized for localized federal support in 2002, deployed to Iraq in 2004, then again in 2011, both in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Their most recent deployment in 2020 supported the United States Customs and Border Protection.