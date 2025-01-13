Courtesy Photo | Life can be full of surprises. That’s why the Military Health System Nurse Advice...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Life can be full of surprises. That’s why the Military Health System Nurse Advice Line is here for you 24/7, even on holidays. see less | View Image Page

Unlock Your Health Through the MHS Nurse Advice Line

By TRICARE Communications



FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Do you know what to do when you or a family member feels sick, but it’s outside of business hours or it’s the weekend? Should you go to an urgent care clinic or the emergency room, or wait until your doctor’s office is open? Luckily, TRICARE has a service called the Military Health System Nurse Advice Line that can help when you need healthcare guidance.

“The MHS Nurse Advice Line is an excellent resource for TRICARE beneficiaries and their families,” said Julie Pruitt, Branch Chief, Integrated Referral Management and Appointing, Assistant Director for Healthcare Administration at the Defense Health Agency. “Sometimes all you might need is to have a healthcare professional answer a few simple questions to provide you with direction and next steps. By contacting the MHS Nurse Advice Line, you’ll have peace of mind.”



What’s the MHS Nurse Advice Line?

The MHS Nurse Advice Line lets you connect with a registered nurse by phone, chat, or video. It’s available 24/7 and free for TRICARE beneficiaries to use. Registered nurses are available to answer your questions and give you advice. They can help when you’re feeling sick, worried about what medicine to take for your symptoms, or not sure if you should seek medical care.

Who can use the MHS Nurse Advice Line?

If you live in the U.S. or in a country outside the U.S. with a military hospital or clinic, you can use the MHS Nurse Advice Line. This includes:

• Active duty service members and their family members

• Retirees and their family members



Note: You can use the MHS Nurse Advice Line unless you’re enrolled in the US Family Health Plan, which has its own nurse advice line.



It’s important that the sponsor’s and family members’ personal information is up to date in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System. Log in via milConnect to check this information.



How do I use the MHS Nurse Advice Line?

Connecting with a nurse is easy:

• If you live in the U.S., Guam, or Puerto Rico: Call 800-TRICARE (800-874-2273) and choose Option 1.

• If you live overseas: Visit MHSNurseAdvice.com to find country-specific phone numbers.



You can also use the live text or video chat features on MHSNurseAdviceLine.com to get your questions answered.



Be sure to have your Department of Defense benefit number ready when you contact the MHS Nurse Advice Line. As described in the TRICARE Contact Wallet Card, you can find this number on your ID card.



How can the MHS Nurse Advice Line help me?

The MHS Nurse Advice Line can help in many situations. Your nurse can:

• Answer your healthcare questions.

• Assess your symptoms and give recommendations for the most appropriate steps to take next.

• Give instructions to treat minor issues at home.

• Help you find the closest urgent care or emergency care facility, if needed.

• Help you make an appointment at your military hospital or clinic, if needed.

• Give you an online “absence excuse” or “sick slip” when medically appropriate (subject to service command requirements).



Keep in mind that the MHS Nurse Advice Line isn’t for emergency situations. Health emergencies are conditions that threaten your life, limb, eyesight, or safety. If you or a family member reasonably believes you’re experiencing a health emergency, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room. If you’re overseas, call your international emergency number.



Life can be full of surprises. That’s why the MHS Nurse Advice Line is here for you 24/7, even on holidays. Whether you’re at home, moving, or traveling, you can unlock your health by calling a nurse if you need healthcare advice.



