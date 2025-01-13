Tontegode Assumes Reponsibility as Nebraska Air National Guard’s Ninth State Command Chief Master Sergeant

Nebraska Air National Guard enlisted Airmen have a new senior leader at the front of their ranks.



Chief Master Sgt. Scott Tontegode became the Nebraska Air National Guard’s state’s ninth state command chief master sergeant, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, when he assumed the role from Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Horne during a change of responsibility at the Joint Force Headquarters.



Horne, who had served as the Nebraska Air Guard senior enlisted leader since 2019, will retire from the Nebraska Air National Guard in February, concluding a 40-year military career.



As the Nebraska Air Guard’s state command chief master sergeant, Tontegode will represent and advocate on behalf of enlisted Airmen serving in the Nebraska Air National Guard. He will also serve as senior enlisted advisor to the adjutant general on all enlisted matters, including mission operations, readiness, training, utilization, morale, technical and professional development, and quality of life.



Maj. Gen. Craig Strong, Nebraska adjutant general who presided over the ceremony, said the roles the state command chief master sergeant plays is extremely important to the health and welfare of the Nebraska Air National Guard.



“The command chief is who I look to across my staff to provide those insights on the development of the Airmen. Not only are you my chief of Airmen development, you are the ambassador for the Nebraska National Guard,” Strong said. “What I respect and what I appreciate are the advice and counsel that I receive from the command chief.”



In becoming the state command chief master sergeant, Tontegode -- who previously served five years as the 155th Air Refueling Wing’s senior enlisted leader -- pledged to continue to provide the best possible advice to the Nebraska National Guard’s senior leaders on all issues affecting the Nebraska Air National Guard enlisted Airmen.



“This organization is built around readiness, and the foundation of readiness is its people. They are the strength, the driving force, the true superpower behind our successes,” Tontegode said during the afternoon ceremony held in the atrium of the Guard’s headquarters in Lincoln.

“That’s why it’s essential to equip our members with the tools they need to thrive, ensure their voices are heard, and let them know that their contributions are valued and recognized.”



“This will always remain a top priority of mine,” Tontegode added.



With more than 37 years in the Nebraska Air National Guard, Tontegode brings a depth of knowledge to his new position. Tontegode’ s career began in 1987 as a refrigeration specialist. He later served for over 20 years as the occupational and weapons safety manager at the 155th Air Refueling Wing, assisting in developing Air Force and Air National Guard safety courses and instructing over 1,500 students on safety and health regulations. Tontegode has served in numerous state activations including Joint Task Force Katrina in Mississippi, and as an occupational safety specialist for Operation Deep Freeze in Antarctica.



Strong said Tontegode is the right person to assume the state command chief master sergeant position, adding that his tireless advocation for enlisted Airmen will serve him well in his new position.



“You bring that high octane approach,” said Strong. “I am so excited you are going to be on the team, and you will be a fantastic wingman.”



As the state command chief master sergeant, Tontegode said he plans to continue to be a visible and approachable leader.



“Whether you need someone to listen, offer guidance, or simply stand by your side during tough times,” he said, “it will be my goal to be there for you.”



Outgoing Chief Master Sergeant Horne’s career began in 1985 as a fire protection specialist, who specialized in fire rescues. He is a veteran of missions in support of Operations Desert Shield, Desert Storm, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom where he planned and executed firefighting and humanitarian operations. In 2000, he was selected as the full-time fire chief for the Nebraska Air National Guard.



In 2016, Horne became the 155th Air Refueling Wing’s command chief, where he served for three years before becoming the eighth state command chief master sergeant in 2019. Reflecting on his time in the Nebraska Air National Guard, Horne said is grateful for the many opportunities he had to serve throughout his career.



Horne added, “When I got in the Guard, I never thought I would be the state command chief because they didn’t even have this position, so I am very fortunate to get to this level.”



As the senior enlisted advisor, Strong expressed his appreciation for Horne’s counsel and how well he met the expectations as a command chief.



“All three of those aspects – development of Airmen, an ambassador, a wingman – check marks all across the board. I have been very lucky to have you as the command chief,” said Strong. “I think humble and kind represent Jeff; humble, kind and honest because if you’re going to have a wingman, you better be honest.”



Horne said one of the most memorable aspects of his tenure as the state command chief master sergeant was the amount of disaster response missions the Nebraska Guard served in. These included Guard responses to wildfires, flooding, tornados and domestic operations.



As he looks to the future, Horne said he can see how the Nebraska Air National Guard will change.



“Things will only continue to get busier; more of a combat-ready Air National Guard,” said Horne. “So, readiness is going to be a huge priority.”



As he passed the torch, Horne said he was ready to enter the next chapter of his career.



“It’s really mixed emotions; I just love what I do. I’ve worked out at the Air National Guard base my whole life; never worked anywhere else,” Horne said. “It’s amazing people, it’s an amazing organization and they’ve given back so much to myself and my family. I’m going to miss it, but with the way the military works, I know it’s time.”

