NAVSTA Norfolk Galley Hosts Its Annual Special Holiday Meal

NORFOLK, Va. – The Naval Station (NAVSTA) Norfolk Galley hosted its annual Special Holiday Meal for military service members, their families and civilian staff on December 17, 2024.



Prior to meal, the Galley’s culinary team, with instruction from leaders and watch captains, such as Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Cassidy Dore, prepped décor and a variety of menu items over the course of a week. Dishes prepared by the team include prime rib, oven roasted turkey, green bean casserole, corn bread stuffing, and an assortment of desserts. Each item was prepared to the high standards of the galley in order to boost morale of the guests.



“Making others happy and team unity is the best part of this,” said Dore. “As a watch captain I make sure the food, temperature, cleanliness and such are good. We ran into virtually no issues. Everyone was working cohesively together and helping one another.”



After the days of prep work, the galley staff were ready for the influx of hungry patrons.



Before the meal officially opened, the galley staff and the NAVSTA Norfolk triad took part in a celebratory cake cutting to kick off the 2024 Special Holiday Meal. After the cake cutting, doors officially opened to all visitors at 11:00 a.m.



Diners gathered with their co-workers and families to eat and enjoy the atmosphere. One of the Sailors visiting the galley, Operations Specialist Seaman Recruit Joseph Arkeem, expressed enjoyment with what the Galley provided.



“Holiday meals like this shows us that they care,” said Arkeem. “Not many of us get to go home on the holidays so it’s nice we can come to the galley and enjoy food like this.”



Seeing smiling faces of satisfied diners throughout the galley made members of the culinary team, including Culinary Specialist 1st Class KyAirra Hopkins, the leading petty officer for NAVSTA Norfolk Galley, feel accomplished in making peoples’ day just a little bit better during the holiday times.



“Holiday meals help boost morale and give a nice, hot, homemade meal for those who are not able to celebrate with family,” said Hopkins. “It also gives the culinary specialists on my team the opportunity to showcase their skills to the base.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2024 Date Posted: 01.16.2025 09:58 Story ID: 489186 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSTA Norfolk Galley Hosts Its Annual Special Holiday Meal, by PO2 Amar Husadzinovic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.