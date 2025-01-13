Fort Moore supports state funeral of President James Earl Carter Jr.

Photo By Patrick Albright | U.S. service members and the family and friends of former President Jimmy Carter,...... read more read more Photo By Patrick Albright | U.S. service members and the family and friends of former President Jimmy Carter, prepare for the transfer of Carter's remains at Lawson Army Airfield on Fort Moore, Ga., Jan. 9, 2025. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by Patrick A. Albright) see less | View Image Page

FORT MOORE, Ga. – Soldiers, civilians, and contractors from the Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Moore were assigned to Joint Task Force – National Capitol Region in support of the state funeral for President James Earl Carter Jr., from Jan. 1, 2025, to Jan. 9, 2025.



The joint task force led coordination of all military ceremonial support for the state funeral in the National Capitol Region and throughout the state of Georgia. Nearly 400 Fort Moore-based personnel supported the nine-day funeral operation – which officially began New Year’s Day – and worked as part of Task Force-Georgia.



“We conducted extensive planning and rehearsals to ensure we were ready to support JTF-NCR and the Carter Family when needed,” said Col. Justin Harper, commander of TF-Georgia and the 316th Cavalry Brigade, which trains Army leaders by providing military courses like master gunner, sniper, and combatives, among many others.



Participating Fort Moore Soldiers were among the approximately 4,000 service members from all branches of the Department of Defense supporting the state funeral through a variety of ceremonial, security, and logistical roles.



“Growing up, we heard about President Carter from elementary through high school. The impact that he had – not just throughout this state, but the country and the world as president – is huge,” said Georgia native Sgt. Immanuel Shuford, tuba section leader for the Maneuver Center of Excellence Band, whose members are serving in the official band for funeral proceedings in Georgia. “This is an immense privilege and honor that I don’t believe I will have anything to rival in my career.”



As representatives of the Department of Defense and the nation, the U.S. military executes state funerals when called upon. The extensive training and operations forces engage in throughout the year equip them to respond effectively to national defense needs and to support significant events, such as a state funeral.



"Fort Moore has been planning and coordinating with numerous state and federal agencies to provide a dignified ceremony for President Carter. Our team at Fort Moore has spearheaded this mission with the care and compassion President Carter deserves,” said John Nolt, Chief of Plans and Operations for the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort Moore.



“Our team provided vehicles, meals, lodging, and numerous other essential equipment to ensure the ceremony was a success.”



Throughout funeral proceedings, Fort Moore provided sustainment support, which includes personnel and equipment movement, vehicle support, meals and lodging for forward-deployed personnel, and facilities support, as in the case of Lawson Army Airfield, where the former president’s motorcade to his private funeral service at Maranatha Baptist church began Jan. 9.



“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to honor a former president,” Harper said. “It’s a privilege to be a part of American history in a way that few others will experience.”



Contact the JTF-NCR Public Affairs Press Desk at StateFuneralPress@army.mil for more information on the military’s overall support to the State Funeral of President James Earl Carter Jr.



For photos and imagery of JTF-NCR support to the state funeral, please visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/JTF-NCR