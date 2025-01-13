Silent Drill Platoon: Past, Present, and Future

Photo By Lance Cpl. Christopher Prelle | U.S. Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon pose for a photo after the culmination of...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Christopher Prelle | U.S. Marines with the Silent Drill Platoon pose for a photo after the culmination of Silent Drill Selection, a 6 week long course to determine the newest members of the Silent Drill Platoon on Jan. 10, 2025, Washington, D.C. The 6 week long course consists of drill and cadences specific to Marine Barracks Washington, rifle spinning techniques, and much more. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher Prelle) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON -- The legacy of the United States Silent Drill Platoon is upheld by a storied history of traditions and commitment built by generations of Marines, both former and current.



With the 250th Marine Corps Birthday fast approaching, the upcoming 2025 parade season is shaping up to be Marine Barracks Washington’s most significant yet.



“The legacy and standards are what the Silent Drill Platoon prides itself on,” said U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jared Gratner, Silent Drill Platoon Drillmaster and native of Lincoln, Calif. “People come to the parades to watch the Silent Drill Platoon.”



The Silent Drill Platoon consists of 24 hand-selected infantry Marines straight out of the Infantry Marine Course, who meet the rigorous standards of this unparalleled duty. After six weeks of grueling physical training and countless hours spent perfecting the art of Barracks drill, these Marines earn their “black shirts” and their spot in the coveted “Marching Twenty-Four.”



“This is the next generation of Silent Drill Platoon Marines that we have the privilege of working with and training,” said Gratner. “It’s nice to have no foundation and build up from nothing, so we have the opportunity to teach these Marines.”



Since its inception in 1948, the Silent Drill Platoon has been known for its uncompromising attention to detail, rigid discipline, and unwavering commitment to the Corps. This is evident in their pristine appearance and exceptional performances that people travel from around the world to witness.



“The legacy is what keeps us going year after year,” said Cpl. Vincent Jairdullo, assistant Drillmaster and native of South Brunswick, NJ.



“We do it for the Marines who have come before us. During parade season, we get guys who were former members of the Silent Drill Platoon to come back and watch, and they have the biggest smiles on their faces. You know you’re doing these things for a reason.”



The legacy of the Silent Drill Platoon was built by the Marines who came before those who hold the title today. These current Marines continue that tradition, honoring the discipline and precision of their predecessors while carrying the pride of the Corps forward with every performance.



“As a leader, you should hold yourself to the highest standard while also holding yourself accountable,” said Gratner, reflecting on his trainees. “We all know what right looks like. As long as you know what you’re doing is right, you will be fine,” replied Jairdullo.



The Marine Corps is always evolving, but one thing that will remain evergreen is the Silent Drill Platoon. It is up to the more senior members to bring out the best in not only their new Marines, but also look within themselves to improve.



“You learn that you can handle a little bit of pressure, you have some grit. You have to know how to work around physical pains in your body and just be strong,” said Gratner, reflecting on the long training hours.



Learning the intricacies of ceremonial drill is a challenge, not only for the new Marines trying to become part of the Silent Drill Platoon, but also for the dedicated and disciplined instructors. This most recent Silent Drill Selection course encountered its share of adversity.



“Cpl. Jairdullo was in a Martial Arts Instructor course during a good portion of Silent Drill Selection. Sometimes, as a leader, you have to take some of the slack for your subordinates,” said Gratner.



“The hardest part was being away for those three weeks,” replied Jairdullo pensively. “I wanted to be with the platoon, shaping the future of the platoon.”



As the 2025 parade season draws near, Marine Barracks Washington is preparing to celebrate the 250th Marine Corps Birthday later this year. To commemorate this significant occasion, the Silent Drill Platoon is determined to hit the ground running while maintaining the level of excellence they have upheld for the past 77 years.



“For the 2025 parade season, you can expect a new sequence from the Silent Drill Platoon, new drill, as well as the same spins from last year,” Gratner said excitedly.



“Prepare to see 42 Marines who are trained in ceremonial drill and ready to execute every single night.”