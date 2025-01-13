Norfolk Naval Shipyard welcomes USS Dwight D. Eisenhower for Planned Incremental Availability

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) welcomed USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Jan. 8 in advance of its Planned Incremental Availability (PIA).



A PIA is a scheduled period in which an aircraft carrier undergoes extensive maintenance and repairs and/or modernization to meet future operational demands. Jobs during a PIA can include a wide array of overhauls, repairs and inspections to the carrier’s systems.



As one of the nation’s four public shipyards, NNSY focuses on generating fleet readiness and supporting the Chief of Naval Operation’s Navigation Plan (NAVPLAN) objective of putting “more ready players on the field,” those being combat-ready platforms.



The second of ten Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, Dwight D. Eisenhower enters NNSY following the successful on-time delivery of the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) PIA in November 2024. Similar to the approach used on CVN 77, Eisenhower’s project team adopted the model of getting the maximum amount of advance work accomplished while the carrier was located at Naval Station Norfolk.



Additionally, the NNSY team is leveraging the best practices attained from when the ship executed its previous PIA completed in late 2022. Following the availability, the ship went on to deploy to the Red Sea and receive the Combat Action Ribbon in 2024.



“IKE’s phenomenal last deployment provided a clear demonstration that the work NNSY does is vital to ensuring our critical national assets are where they need to be, when they need to be there, and ready to execute the mission,” said Shipyard Commander Captain Jip Mosman. “Building on recent successes, I look forward to another timely Planned Incremental Availability. Press forward team!”



As unforeseen maintenance can challenge PIA schedules, the project team is prioritizing early identification of any unplanned work, and effectively managing workload with available shipyard workforce capacity.



“The project team is laser focused on the on-time delivery of IKE to support the Operational Commander and the CNO’s NAVPLAN,” said Project Superintendent Commander Jason Downs. “We built the right work package, we assembled the right team, and we’re ready to ‘stand on business!’”



NNSY’s mission to repair, modernize and inactivate Navy warships and training platforms directly supports NAVSEA’s Strategic Framework and Line of Effort to generate readiness by ensuring maintenance, modernization and sustainment of ships, submarines and systems is completed on-time to maximize readiness and availability for fleet tasking.



For more information on NNSY and the other U.S. Naval Shipyards—Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility—please visit https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Shipyards/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2025 Date Posted: 01.16.2025 07:32 Story ID: 489172 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 22 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Welcomes USS Dwight D. Eisenhower for Planned Incremental Availability, by Michael D Brayshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.