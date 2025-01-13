Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Welcomes USS Dwight D. Eisenhower for Planned Incremental Availability

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard welcomes USS Dwight D. Eisenhower for Planned Incremental Availability

    Photo By Shelby West | Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) welcomed USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Jan. 8 in...... read more read more

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Story by Michael D Brayshaw 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) welcomed USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Jan. 8 in advance of its Planned Incremental Availability (PIA).

    A PIA is a scheduled period in which an aircraft carrier undergoes extensive maintenance and repairs and/or modernization to meet future operational demands. Jobs during a PIA can include a wide array of overhauls, repairs and inspections to the carrier’s systems.

    As one of the nation’s four public shipyards, NNSY focuses on generating fleet readiness and supporting the Chief of Naval Operation’s Navigation Plan (NAVPLAN) objective of putting “more ready players on the field,” those being combat-ready platforms.

    The second of ten Nimitz-class nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, Dwight D. Eisenhower enters NNSY following the successful on-time delivery of the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) PIA in November 2024. Similar to the approach used on CVN 77, Eisenhower’s project team adopted the model of getting the maximum amount of advance work accomplished while the carrier was located at Naval Station Norfolk.

    Additionally, the NNSY team is leveraging the best practices attained from when the ship executed its previous PIA completed in late 2022. Following the availability, the ship went on to deploy to the Red Sea and receive the Combat Action Ribbon in 2024.

    “IKE’s phenomenal last deployment provided a clear demonstration that the work NNSY does is vital to ensuring our critical national assets are where they need to be, when they need to be there, and ready to execute the mission,” said Shipyard Commander Captain Jip Mosman. “Building on recent successes, I look forward to another timely Planned Incremental Availability. Press forward team!”

    As unforeseen maintenance can challenge PIA schedules, the project team is prioritizing early identification of any unplanned work, and effectively managing workload with available shipyard workforce capacity.

    “The project team is laser focused on the on-time delivery of IKE to support the Operational Commander and the CNO’s NAVPLAN,” said Project Superintendent Commander Jason Downs. “We built the right work package, we assembled the right team, and we’re ready to ‘stand on business!’”

    NNSY’s mission to repair, modernize and inactivate Navy warships and training platforms directly supports NAVSEA’s Strategic Framework and Line of Effort to generate readiness by ensuring maintenance, modernization and sustainment of ships, submarines and systems is completed on-time to maximize readiness and availability for fleet tasking.

    For more information on NNSY and the other U.S. Naval Shipyards—Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, and Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility—please visit https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Shipyards/.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 07:32
    Story ID: 489172
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 22
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard Welcomes USS Dwight D. Eisenhower for Planned Incremental Availability, by Michael D Brayshaw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Welcomes USS Dwight D. Eisenhower for Planned Incremental Availability
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard welcomes USS Dwight D. Eisenhower for Planned Incremental Availability
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Welcomes USS Dwight D. Eisenhower for Planned Incremental Availability
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard welcomes USS Dwight D. Eisenhower for Planned Incremental Availability

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 69
    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download