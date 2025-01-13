U.S. Special Operations Command Europe Hosts Tabletop Exercise With Finnish Special Operations Forces

STUTTGART, GERMANY – U.S. Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR) held a tabletop exercise (TTX) in collaboration with Finnish Special Operations Forces (FINSOF) from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2024 at SOCEUR Headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany. This TTX was structured around a hypothetical scenario where an adversary threatens the sovereignty of an allied nation, requiring a coordinated Special Operations Forces (SOF) response and strategy.



A TTX in a special operations environment aims to identify mutual interests and enhance SOF interoperability and collaborative planning.



“This TTX represents a significant step toward enhancing special operations forces readiness and adaptability in response to evolving European security dynamics,” said Mr. Jasen Strong, lead exercise planner, U.S. Special Operations Command Europe. “As the first FINSOF TTX hosted in Germany, it underscores U.S. Special Operations Command Europe’s commitment to bolstering special operations forces cooperation and deterrence in Europe.”



This is the third TTX between SOCEUR and FINSOF since Defense Command Finland and SOCEUR signed a letter of intent in July 2023. The letter of intent came just three months after Finland officially entered NATO.



“Previous exercises have focused on refining collaborative processes, and lessons learned include aligning standard operating procedures, enhancing communication channels, and establishing trust for smoother joint operations,” said Mr. Strong.



A Finnish regimental commander expressed the value he found in conducting this type of exercise.



“U.S. and Finnish SOF TTX and working group meetings with SOCEUR are excellent ways to increase mutual understanding and allow us to improve our interoperability and create conditions for joint activities,” said Colonel Nordberg, Commander, Finnish Utti Jaeger Regiment. “Strong expertise and commitment are cornerstones enabling SOF readiness today and for the future.”



Mr. Strong elaborated on the importance of the training from a geographic perspective; the TTX facilitates European SOF interoperability by aligning tactical approaches.



“Through hands-on planning and joint analysis, participants gain experience in responding together to potential crises. Standardized processes and collaborative experience contribute to a stronger, more unified SOF network across Europe, ready to respond rapidly and efficiently to regional threats,” said Mr. Strong.



