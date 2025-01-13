New Glenn launch signals new era for Space Launch Complex 36

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla. – Space Launch Delta 45 supported the maiden flight for Blue Origin’s New Glenn from Space Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Jan. 13. The orbital-class rocket, named after John Glenn–the first American to orbit Earth–marked the first launch from Space Launch Complex 36 in 20 years.



SLC-36, originally built to support the Atlas-Centaur family of launch vehicles in 1961, was decommissioned and its facilities dismantled after its final Atlas launch in 2005. In 2015, the complex was leased to Blue Origin, and construction to rebuild the site to support its New Glenn reusable launch vehicle began.



The NG-1 mission also served as the first of Blue Origin’s certification flights needed for the National Security Space Launch program.



The United States Space Force’s Space Systems Command, in partnership with the National Reconnaissance Office, manages the NSSL program. The mission of the NSSL program is to acquire launch services to provide critical space support required to satisfy DoD warfighter, national security, and other Government spacelift missions while fostering interagency and commercial cooperation.



Commercial launch partners, such as Blue Origin, must execute a successful certification process prior to carrying national security payloads into space.



Serving as a vital force multiplier, commercial partnerships significantly enhance the United States Space Force’s competitive edge in the space domain. This approach strengthens the USSF’s capacity, elevates capabilities, and fortifies the resilience of space architecture, ensuring the U.S. remains at the forefront of a rapidly evolving industry.



SLD 45 plays a critical role in shaping the future of space operations by assuring access to space for the U.S. and global partners amid an increasingly dynamic geopolitical environment. The success of the NG-1 mission marks a new chapter for launch operations at the Eastern Range, redefining commercial-military collaboration to maintain SLD 45’s position as the world’s premier gateway to space.

