DOD Launches 24/7 Health Care Support for DOD Civilian Employees in Japan

Courtesy Photo | A graphic depicts contact information for the 24/7 call center for Department of Defense civilian employees in Japan.

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan – The Department of Defense now has a 24/7 call center as part of the Pilot Health Insurance Enhancement for DOD Civilian Employees program which assists DOD civilian employees with health care navigation and upfront costs associated with accessing Japan’s health care system.



The call center, which opened for business on Jan. 1,2025, is staffed with bilingual service representatives and nurses to support DOD participants with provider finder services, making appointments, direct billing agreements and improved reimbursement processes.



Robert Ard, the Deputy Command Surgeon of U.S Forces Japan and Fifth Air Force, spoke about the benefits of the call center.



“The establishment of a 24/7 call center as part of the Pilot Health Insurance Enhancement is significant and offers peace of mind for DoD civilian employees navigating Japan’s healthcare system, especially with continuous operating hours throughout federal holidays,” he mentioned.



He also mentioned that the call center's ability to handle routine requests via email can reduce patient wait times and improve response times, ultimately leading to better health outcomes and increased job satisfaction for providers.



Operated by International SOS Government Services, Inc., the call center can be reached by phone or email. Callers based in Japan can call toll-free 0120-303280. To call outside of Japan, callers can dial internationally: +81 33560 8185; however, individuals using this service outside of Japan should note this number is not toll-free. International callers can request a “callback” by sending an email to avoid additional charges. For routine, non-urgent requests, it is best to send an email to DODHealthcareSupport@internationalsos.com. Participants should include their full name, insurance details, and phone number in their email.



To be eligible for these services, the DOD employee must be enrolled in a participating health plan with coverage for Japan through the Federal Employees Health Benefit (FEHB) Program. Currently, Federal Blue Cross Blue Shield, Foreign Service Benefit Plan, Government Employees Health Association, Mail Handlers Benefit Plan, and Hawaii Medical Service Association are participating in the pilot. The pilot does not extend to dependents or employees not eligible for Federal Employee Health Benefits Plans.



In September 2024, the DOD awarded a contract for this service to International SOS Government Services, Inc., which is the prime contractor for the TRICARE Overseas Program, for this pilot. The services provided by the pilot began run through Sept. 29, 2025.



DOD employees won’t pay any fees to access these services. Any required copayment or cost shares per the health benefit policies remain applicable and the DOD civilian will be financially responsible.



For more information about the Pilot Health Insurance Enhancement for DOD Civilian Employees in Japan program, visit your local MTF website and navigate to the “DOD Health Insurance Pilot for DOD Civilians” in the “Getting Care” drop down.