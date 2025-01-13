Army doctor pleads guilty to sexually abusing patients, sentenced to more than 13 years in prison

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – An Army doctor pleaded guilty to sexually abusing male servicemembers and was sentenced to 164 months in prison Jan. 15 by a military judge at the Cascade Court Complex, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash.



Maj. Michael Stockin, 39, will also forfeit all pay and allowances, be dismissed from the Army and as a collateral consequence of his federal conviction, lose his medical license. Based on the terms of his plea agreement, he could have been sentenced anywhere between 118 to 164 months in prison.



Stockin, who has served as an anaesthesiologist in the Army since May 2013, was assigned to the Madigan Army Medical Center at JBLM in July 2019.



The Army commenced an investigation into multiple allegations of sexual misconduct with patients in February 2022, which led to Stockin being suspended from patient care and reassigned to administrative duties.



On Jan. 16, 2024, the Army Office of Special Trial Counsel referred 52 charges and specifications, stemming from allegations from 41 male patients treated between 2019 and 2022.



Stockin pleaded guilty to 41 specifications, 36 for abusive sexual contact and five for indecent viewing.



Twenty-two of the 41 victims testified during the court-martial, detailing the trauma and distress they have endured because of Stockin’s abuse.



Many of the victims testified about how he caused them to suffer negative emotional, physical, and psychological harm because of the crimes committed against them.



A team of seasoned Army prosecutors worked tirelessly on the case and expressed their gratitude for the bravery and perseverance of the victims throughout the court-martial process.



“The resilience of the victims in this case should be celebrated. They have been living with the trauma that has come from Maj. Stockin’s actions for years, and the last 16 months of litigation on the way to this court-martial has not been easy,” said Maj. Ryan Keeter, lead prosecutor, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel. “I thank them for their patience, their strength, and their determination for justice.”



“The sentence imposed by the court holds Maj. Stockin accountable for every person he victimized through his crimes. The results of this proceeding shine a light on the trauma caused by Maj. Stockin by allowing the voices of every victim to be heard in a public hearing,” said Maj. Allyson Montgomery, prosecutor, Army OSTC. “The perseverance of the courageous men who came forward to be heard ensured Maj. Stockin was held accountable for his crimes.”



“This proceeding was conducted in a fair manner and all charged victims were offered an opportunity to explain how the crimes impacted their lives,” said Maj. Steven Poland, prosecutor, Army OSTC. “Many of them provided powerful statements. We hope that the outcome will contribute to their process of healing.”



Law enforcement efforts were also critical to the successful prosecution of the case.



“This prosecution would not have been possible without the bravery of the men who came forward and the tireless work of the Army Criminal Investigation Division, led by Special Agent Lauren Doehass, who spent hundreds of hours investigating this case,” said Cpt. Bryanna Beauchamp, prosecutor, I Corps Office of the Staff Judge Advocate.



“The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is unwavering in its commitment to hold accountable those who commit criminal acts and pursue justice with our OSTC partners,” said Special Agent in Charge Michele Starostka, Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division’s Western Field Office. “We’ll continue to work diligently to prevent and investigate serious crimes targeting Army people, resources, capabilities, and communities.”



Stockin will be transferred to Fort Leavenworth, Kan., where he will serve his prison sentence. Based upon the crimes of which he was convicted, he will be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements upon his release from prison.



The case was investigated by Army CID and prosecuted by Keeter with assistance from Montgomery, Poland, and Beauchamp.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters which oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit https://www.army.mil/ostc.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2025 Date Posted: 01.15.2025 19:01 Story ID: 489158 Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 56 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army doctor pleads guilty to sexually abusing patients, sentenced to more than 13 years in prison, by Michelle McCaskill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.