Swift Response and Planning Restores Power After Incident on Base

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – In a remarkable display of teamwork and efficiency, a recent power outage caused by a vehicle incident on base was quickly addressed and resolved thanks to the rapid response and collaboration of the Directorate of Public Works (DPW) and Hawaiian Electric (HECO). The outage, which was caused by a vehicle dragging a power line and damaging utility poles, posed a significant challenge. However, through decisive action, and historical upgrades, power was restored to critical facilities and residential areas in record time.



No sooner than the texts started hitting cell phones, DPW and HECO teams sprang into action. Their immediate on-site presence ensured swift troubleshooting, and most importantly, the wise re-direction of power allowed the team to minimize disruptions T

This successful recovery highlights the importance of the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaiiʻs proactive measures. In the last months of 2024, HECO and the DPW Electrical team executed a scheduled power outage to install and upgrade key electrical systems on base. These upgrades were designed to modernize the electrical infrastructure, ensuring a more resilient system capable of mitigating the impact of unforeseen incidents. The foresight and investment made during that scheduled outage proved invaluable in this situation, enabling teams to redirect power efficiently and prevent prolonged outages.



“This event underscores the importance of collaboration and preparation,” said a DPW acting Director Rhonda Suzuki. “The upgrades installed by HECO earlier this year played a critical role in mitigating the impact of this outage, and the dedication of both teams ensured our community was minimally affected.”



The quick restoration of power not only demonstrates the strength of the partnership between DPW and HECO but also reinforces the base’s commitment to maintaining the well-being of its residents and facilities. Their combined efforts serve as a reminder of the vital role of planning and teamwork in overcoming challenges and ensuring resilience in the face of unexpected events.

