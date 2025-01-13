Cyber Excellence for a Safer World, Alaska Air Guard partnership with Mongolia

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Chief Master Sgt. Brandy Thanos, Master Sgt. Bjorn Nielson, Tech Sgt. James Gilchrest,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Chief Master Sgt. Brandy Thanos, Master Sgt. Bjorn Nielson, Tech Sgt. James Gilchrest, and Staff Sgt. Steven Laszloffy of the Alaska Air National Guard pose for a photo with their Cyber Defense counterparts in Mongolia while discussing future cyber defense training and information exchange opportunities. The Alaska Air National Guard communications and cyber team members from the 168th and 176th Wings met with cyber defense counterparts in Mongolia to develop a targeted training curriculum for future Cybersecurity Exchanges and foster positive relations with Mongolian counterparts in the newly formed Mongolian Cybersecurity Command. Through collaborative discussions, both teams pinpointed specific cybersecurity training targets, considering shared knowledge topics and work roles. This collaboration resulted in creating a focused training plan for future exchanges. The partnership aims to enhance cybersecurity skills and strengthen ties between Alaska and Mongolia. The exchange has proven invaluable for both teams, and the mutual understanding of training needs and goals has set the stage for future cybersecurity collaborations. This exchange represents a significant step in supporting Mongolia's growing cybersecurity capabilities while reaffirming the importance of international collaboration in addressing cyber threats. The efforts of the Alaska Air National Guard and the Mongolian Cybersecurity Command have paved the way for continued engagement and mutual growth in cybersecurity and the State Partnership Program. The cultural exchange component of the trip was equally valuable. Both teams were able to immerse themselves in each other's cultures, fostering goodwill and reinforcing the spirit of collaboration. The State Partnership Program has successfully built relations for over 30 years and now includes 105 partnerships with 115 nations worldwide. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

The Alaska Air National Guard launched a new partnership with Mongolia through the State Partnership Program (SPP). This collaboration aims to develop cybersecurity training for the newly formed Mongolian Cybersecurity Command, with the Alaska team playing a pivotal role in designing and exchanging training curricula.



A group of AKANG experts, including members from the 168th Wing Communications Flight and 176th Communications Squadron, recently traveled to Mongolia to meet with the Mongolian CybersecurityTeam. The primary goal of this engagement was to craft a training program tailored to the Mongolian Cyber Command's specific training needs. The training, part of the State Partnership Program, enhances collaboration and interoperability with Mongolia and global allies.



SPP began in 1993 and pairs Guard elements with partner nations worldwide. It builds enduring relationships through mutual training engagements and subject-matter expert exchanges.



Chief Master Sgt. Brandy Thanos emphasized that the working group's mission was to identify the Mongolian team's training needs and create a targeted curriculum for future cybersecurity exchanges. The group also fostered positive relations with their Mongolian counterparts, further strengthening the partnership. As part of this initiative, a comprehensive reference library was developed to support future training efforts.



"Through collaboration, the teams were able to identify and prioritize desired training targets based on shared core knowledge topics and work roles," said Thanos. "This information provides a targeted training curriculum from which to develop a focused training plan for future exchanges."



During the exchange, Tech Sgt. James Gilchrest led a session on Information Assurance Manager roles, while Thanos facilitated a roundtable discussion to understand the Mongolian team's training needs.



"The team was able to adapt and develop additional products as needed to advance working group discussions and objectives," said Thanos. "The primary intent for this exchange was to establish an understanding of the Cyber command's current structure and needs as a developing cybersecurity organization."



Thanos also introduced the Department of Defense Cyber Workforce Framework, providing a foundational overview of key elements such as work roles, knowledge, skills, abilities, and tools. The discussion helped both teams establish common ground and identify priority areas for training.



Through collaborative discussions, both teams pinpointed specific cybersecurity training targets, considering shared knowledge topics and work roles. This collaboration resulted in creating a focused training plan for future exchanges. As part of the engagement, the team delved into common cybersecurity threats and vulnerabilities with Staff Sgt. Steven Laszloffy and Gilchrest provided valuable insights.



"Despite the busy month of December, which is a crucial time for Mongolia's end-of-year activities, the Mongolian team remained fully engaged throughout the discussions," said Thanos.



The cultural exchange component of the trip was equally valuable. Both teams were able to immerse themselves in each other's cultures, fostering goodwill and reinforcing the spirit of collaboration.



"Both teams experienced esprit de corps while exchanging cultural backgrounds," said Thanos. "Alaska participation and enthusiasm for sharing in local culture and customs furthered positive relations."



The partnership aims to enhance cybersecurity skills and strengthen ties between Alaska and Mongolia. The exchange has proven invaluable for both teams, and the mutual understanding of training needs and goals has set the stage for future cybersecurity collaborations.



"I'm excited to connect and continue the training," said Gilchrest. "It was easy to work with them, and I can see their eagerness."



This exchange represents a significant step in supporting Mongolia's growing cybersecurity capabilities while reaffirming the importance of international collaboration in addressing cyber threats. The efforts of the Alaska Air National Guard and the Mongolian Cybersecurity Command have paved the way for continued engagement and mutual growth in cybersecurity and the State Partnership Program.



The State Partnership Program has been successfully building relations for more than 30 years and now includes 105 partnerships with 115 nations worldwide.



Through SPP, the National Guard conducts military-to-military engagements in support of defense security goals but also leverages whole-of-society relationships and capabilities to facilitate broader interagency and corollary engagements spanning military, government, economic, and social spheres.