    NC Guard Soldier Appointed as Warrant Officer

    The North Carolina Army National Guard's Chief Warrant Officer 5 Eric C. Lewis, the

    RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2025

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Robert Jordan    

    North Carolina National Guard

    Mahalia Rush was appointed a warrant officer in the North Carolina Army National Guard during a ceremony at NCNG Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, Jan. 8, 2025. Warrant Officer Rush earned her new rank after completing warrant officer candidate school at Fort McClellan, Alabama.

    “Long days and nights with a lot of training to be a better leader, working together and learning more about what others in the Army do to complete the mission and lead soldiers,” Rush said.

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 Eric C. Lewis, the NCARNG G1 soldier actions branch chief, administered the oath of office at the ceremony with Rush’s friends, family, Soldiers, and fellow leaders in support.

    “It is an honor, I have been mentoring her for her dream of being a warrant officer,” Lewis said.

    She joins fellow warrant officers as leaders and technical experts across the Army in numerous career fields including science, medicine, logistics, human resources, communications, intelligence, cyber warfare, engineering, maintenance, aviation, air defense, and other combat arms.

    Warrant Officers make up less than three percent of the Army. As leaders, they troubleshoot in their area of expertise, advise commanders and other leaders, train Soldiers in their specific career field, and organize and support missions.

    Rush brings 10 years of experience as an Army Staff Sergeant working in NCNG human resources with numerous state active duty assignments.

    “We understand mission and organization as prior enlisted and being a warrant is the bridge between noncommissioned and commissioned officers,” Rush said.

    Rush’s skills will be put to the test at her new assignment as the human resources technician for the 30th Armored Brigade Combat Team.

    "We only look for the best," Lewis said.

    The NCNG actively recruits warrant officers year-round and Lewis takes a professional interest in new warrant officers’ and warrant officer candidates' career opportunities.

    “I am building the future,” Lewis said.

    For more warrant officer recruiting information contact Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michael Harris or Chief Warrant Officer 3 Sophia Phillips at 919-576-7141 or 919-622-8712

    Date Taken: 01.15.2025
    Date Posted: 01.15.2025 15:59
    Location: RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, US
