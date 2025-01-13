25th Combat Aviation Brigade Hosts Former 25ID Soldier and Family in Support of Son’s Cancer Battle

Photo By Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor | St. Jude's Hospital, a leading research hospital that treats and cures pediatric...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor | St. Jude's Hospital, a leading research hospital that treats and cures pediatric catastrophic diseases, organized a tour for the Clisch family at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, and Wheeler Army Airfield December 17, 2024. The tour showcased daily operations and the various equipment used by soldiers assigned to the 25th Infantry Division, providing a glimpse into the HH-60M Black Hawk, CH-47 Chinook, and AH-64E Apache helicopters. This special experience was provided to inspire and uplift children by granting them unique opportunities and unforgettable memories. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor) see less | View Image Page

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawaii – The 25th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB) opened its doors and hearts to Sgt. Michael Clisch, a sniper team leader formerly with 2nd Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment, and his family on Jan. 6 to celebrate the resilience of Sgt. Clisch’s five-year-old son, Odin, who has been fighting cancer for the past two years at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.



The visit, organized by Sgt. Clisch’s close friend and former section leader, Staff Sgt. Nathan Smith, was a special day filled with camaraderie, gratitude, and joy for the Clisch family. Odin, who shared with his father that the 25th Infantry Division (ID) was his favorite duty station, explored helicopters and spent the day connecting with Soldiers from the brigade.



“Today we are here to celebrate Odin, my five-year-old son’s return from fighting cancer for the last two years at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” said Sgt. Clisch. “I don’t even have words to explain how much this means to my family. To see the camaraderie and family of this unit come together and put this on for Odin… there’s no words. I’m just extremely grateful and blessed.”



Throughout the day, Odin was treated to a hands-on experience with military equipment, including climbing aboard helicopters and interacting with Soldiers. Sgt. Clisch reflected on his favorite part of the event.



“Today my favorite part was soaking in the smiles of Odin being free and running around. His pure enjoyment with all the guys was my favorite part,” he said, laughing. “He’s checking out a 240 machine gun right now, so that’s my other favorite part.”



Staff Sgt. Smith, now the platoon sergeant for 1st Platoon, Comanche Company, Task Force Rattlesnake at Schofield Barracks, HI, has maintained a close bond with Sgt. Clisch throughout Odin’s battle with cancer.



“For me, the Clisch family has been a part of the Task Force Rattlesnake team and family for a long time,” said Staff Sgt. Smith. “Clisch was also one of my snipers in my old sniper section, and we’ve kept in touch over the past two years since they’ve been battling Odin’s fight against cancer.”



Smith emphasized the importance of fostering a family-oriented culture within the military.



“If we show the Soldiers we actually care about them and mean it, then everyone can see and believe we are one big family like we are,” said Smith. “I’m just glad we had this opportunity and everybody could come together to make this happen for Odin.”



For Sgt. Clisch, the unwavering support of the 25th Infantry Division and his former unit has been a beacon of hope during the family’s most challenging times.



“I just want to thank all the leadership of 25th ID for being there for me and my family during the worst time of our lives,” said Sgt. Clisch. “They’ve been another shot of hope that I needed for myself and my family. They’ve just provided anything we needed time and time again, from family needs, to being transferred all the way over to Memphis, Tennessee. I’m very thankful for the leadership here.”



The day concluded with a renewed sense of community and a reminder of the deep bonds formed within the Army family, where Soldiers and their loved ones stand united through every challenge.