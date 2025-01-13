Quick-Thinking Heroes of 734th Air Mobility Squadron Save Critical Blood Supply to Korea

In a display of remarkable speed and coordination, the 734th Air Mobility Squadron in collaboration with the 36th Medical Group successfully averted a critical supply crisis for U.S. facilities in Korea.

A Boeing 747 aircraft carrying a vital pallet of blood and plasma was grounded unexpectedly at Andersen Air Force Base, requiring immediate intervention to prevent the precious cargo from expiring.

“Channel Missions are standard for the 734 AMS,” said Staff Sgt. Robert Swigart, 734 AMS air terminal information controller. “The unexpected delay in the aircraft departure combined with the sensitivity of the cargo made this mission more complex. We knew that we had to do everything we could to preserve the 18 boxes of blood destined for the 8th Army’s Medical Center in Korea.”

With the clock ticking, the 734 AMS sprang into action, securing 400 pounds of dry ice to maintain the temperature-sensitive blood and plasma.

The squadron's newly renovated cold storage facility became the hub of this life-saving operation. Demonstrating tremendous resolve and teamwork, members of the 734 AMS and 36 MDG manually moved 18 boxes of life-saving material to ensure they remained within safe temperatures.

“When life comes at you fast you find who is going to show up during those desperate times,” said Senior Airman Charles Laffoon, 734 AMS air transportation specialist. “We couldn’t reach our normal vendors, and as we outsourced all options, we contacted the 36 MDG who jumped to our aide immediately and facilitated the purchase of the dry ice we needed to avoid loss of blood. They even purchased the necessary payload voluntarily which made our process feel easy again and alleviated stress. We couldn’t have asked for a better team on the ground to help us complete our mission.”

Their rapid and coordinated efforts didn't just maintain the blood and plasma – they ensured these critical supplies reached their destination on time, significantly bolstering the crucially low stockpiles in Korea.

“The ability of the 734 AMS and 36 MDG to identify and then solve this challenge, with only one dry ice vendor on island and availability complicated by a federal holiday, is reflective of the tight relationships cultivated on Andersen AFB,” said Lt. Col. Michael Sadler, 734 AMS commander. “Building trust before time of need is a priority of the 734th that pays dividends in the form of reinforced posture and increased capability. That was on full display for this mission. A complex situation was easily mitigated due to the bonds that were forged well before this 747 landed.”

This momentous effort exemplifies the dedication and heroism of the 734 AMS and 36 MDG as they continue to perform beyond the call of duty to save lives.

