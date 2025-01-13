Continuing a Tradition of Excellence: Wasp Holds Change of Command

NORFOLK – Capt. Chris Purcell, the 27th commanding officer of the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1), was relieved by Capt. Paul O’Brien during a change of command ceremony held in the ship’s hangar bay, Jan. 15, 2024.



Purcell assumed command aboard Wasp in September 2023. Under Purcell’s command Wasp completed a successful seven-month deployment while operating in the 6th Fleet area of operations. Additionally, Purcell oversaw Wasp’s completion of Composite Training Unit Exercise (COMPTUEX) prior to deployment.



Purcell, a St. Louis native, commissioned into the Navy in 2000 and graduated from the United States Naval Academy. Prior to Wasp, Purcell was assigned to the “War Eagles” of Patrol Squadron 16 (VP-16). After departing Wasp, Purcell’s naval career will continue as Joint Staff J7, Hampton Roads.



“It’s certainly been a privilege to be a part of this crew for the past three years and an honor to serve as commanding officer of the #1 ship in the fleet,” Purcell said. “I believe that, as a senior leader, our job is to remove barriers and set the environment for others to lead and make great things happen. During my time onboard I was thankful for each of you leading and making great things happen every day.”



O’Brien became Wasp’s executive officer in September 2023. Prior to Wasp, O’Brien served aboard the USS Arthur Radford (DD 968), USS Princeton (CG 59), USS Antietam (CG 54) and USS Ramage (DDG 61). Ashore, O’Brien served at Detachment Point Loma, OPNAV N96, Joint Operational War Plans Division, Joint Strategic Planning and Prospective Commanding Officer Course.



“I stand before you humbled and super excited to lead this crew,” said O’Brien. “At the same time, it’s a bittersweet moment. The thing I’m saddest for today is saying goodbye to Chris. You have done so much for us, the crew and ship. You’re truly the #1 captain and we’re going to miss you. I look forward to embracing the challenges of the future and continuing our trajectory as the #1 crew on the #1 ship in the fleet.”



Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, commander, Patrol and Reconnaissance group, was the guest speaker and presiding officer for the ceremony. Mietus’ speech celebrated Purcell’s success and achievements as Wasp’s commanding officer and encouraged the guests and crew to “embrace the suck, build your leaders and teams, and ‘pursue the tag,’ to be able to come in and dominate in combat.”



“You’re exceptionally well led, and you just came back from an exceptional deployment,” said Mietus. “Knowing your leaders and seeing you this day I have no doubt that each and every one of you can, and will, make the choice to accept and excel in your assigned mission and win.



Wasp is the namesake of the Wasp-class multipurpose amphibious assault ships and the 10th ship to bear its name. Wasp was launched Aug. 4, 1987, and commissioned July 29, 1989. The ship is currently homeported at Naval Station Norfolk.



You can follow USS Wasp’s adventures on Facebook and Instagram (@usswasp_lhd1).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2025 Date Posted: 01.15.2025 13:57 Story ID: 489129 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Hometown: CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, US Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, US Web Views: 32 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Continuing a Tradition of Excellence: Wasp Holds Change of Command, by PO2 Justin Kemble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.