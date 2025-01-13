NAVFAC Southwest Celebrates 2024 Emerging Leaders Program Class

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest celebrated its latest Emerging Leaders Program (ELP) class Jan. 7 in San Diego. Representing various trades and work centers from across the NAVFAC Southwest area of responsibility, a total of 20 employees accepted their ELP graduation certificates.



The 2024 graduating cadre shared their final group project presentations with those in attendance at the ceremony. Topics included: Budget. A discussion of the financial red tapes of NAVFAC Southwest; Building bridges. Communication up and down the chain of command; Efficiency in training, NAVFAC Southwest Supply Chain Management; Human Resources. Limited access to HR and the absence of an HR rep at each location; Safety Environment and Maximo.



The event was attended by Capt. Laurie Scott, NAVFAC Southwest Commanding Officer, Capt. Cathy Eyrich, NAVFAC Southwest Executive Officer, as well as several ELP program representatives.



ELP is a one-year program that focuses on developing and improving leadership skills and competencies of future leaders within the Federal Wage System pay plan. The program develops leaders by providing them with a solid foundation of leadership and team building skills, as well as training and developmental experiences.



The graduating class of calendar year 2024 includes Cody Ballard, Devin Benham, Kenneth Blose, Enrique Martin Del Campo, Scott Duncan, Maria Bea Galang, Michael Garcia, Vincent Kabiling, Thomas Lopez, Mark Mason, Stephen Medford, Brandon Ness, Joshua Nichols, Evan Nuzum, Antonio Eduardo Stephens Jr, Sean Stepina, Brenden Stump, Terence Taylor, Johnathan Williams, and Micah Williams.

