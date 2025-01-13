NORFOLK, Va. – The Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Pasadena (SSN 752) conducted a change of command ceremony onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads, Jan. 13.



Cmdr. Andrew Cole relieved Cmdr. Joshua Peters as Pasadena’s commanding officer.



Capt. David Fassel, commodore, Submarine Squadron Six, served as the presiding officer during the event.



“During Pasadena’s time at sea, we maintained a high state of readiness, safeguarded vital sea lines of communication and projected power in support of our nation’s strategic objectives,” said Peters. “Our work has not only contributed to immediate mission success but also reinforced the broader strategic framework that ensures peace, stability and freedom for future generations.”



During his first speech as commanding officer, Cole thanked the Pasadena team for the warm welcome and support throughout the turnover process; he praised Pasadena’s Sailors for the pride they all share.



“To Cmdr. Josh Peters, congratulations on an incredibly successful command tour,” said Cole. “Thank you for your dedication, care for the crew and commitment to excellence. Pasadena is an outstanding command, and I am grateful to step into this role following your leadership.”



Pasadena was commissioned Feb. 11, 1989, and became the first improved 688 class submarine to deploy, in July 1991. Measuring more than 360 feet long and displacing more than 6,900 tons, Pasadena has a crew of approximately 140 Sailors. Pasadena is capable of supporting various missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2025 Date Posted: 01.15.2025 13:15 Story ID: 489123 Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Pasadena (SSN 752) Conducts Change of Command, by PO1 Justin Yarborough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.