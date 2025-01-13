Mobilization Support Brigade Soldiers Receive III Armored Corps Awards

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, commanding general of III Armored Corps, presented Army Commendation Medals to three Soldiers from the Mobilization Support Brigade during the organization’s monthly Phantom Lethal Excellence Ceremony at III Armored Corps Headquarters Jan. 10.



Sgt. Heydi Flores-Williams, Sgt. Daniel Laurentino and Spc. Dashon Anderson from the Mobilization Support Brigade were each recognized during the ceremony for their exemplary job performance and dedication to duty as Soldiers and leaders.



Sixteen Soldiers from across III Armored Corps were awarded the Army Commendation Medal and six civilians were presented with the Army Civilian Service Commendation Medal during the ceremony, which recognizes III Armored Corps Soldiers and civilians who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and leadership significantly benefiting their units and the Army as a whole.



The Mobilization Support Brigade provides sustainment support to mobilizing and demobilizing Army Reserve and Army National Guard Soldiers at Fort Cavazos.



Maj. Francisco Ramos, MSB logistics staff officer in charge, commented on the accomplishments of Flores-Williams during the ceremony.



“Sgt. Flores has been a tremendous asset to the S4 team,” Ramos said. “Her efforts in assisting deploying units and coordinating with her counterparts have been crucial in guaranteeing Soldiers receive the support they need, and she is proactive in ensuring a smooth process for demobilizing units so that Soldiers can return home and be with their friends and families.”



Flores-Williams said her long-term goals include graduating in 2026 with a bachelor’s degree and commission as a Second Lieutenant through the University of Georgia ROTC program.



“I’m passionate about growing as a leader, taking on new challenges, and making a meaningful impact in the Army,” Flores-Williams said. “I want to serve not just for my own development, but to contribute to something much larger than myself.”



One of the Enduring Priorities of III Armored Corps is Developing Leaders, and in the MSB this couldn’t be fully accomplished without the hard work and expertise of Laurentino, who serves as the MSB Training and Schools NCO.



In addition to scheduling Professional Military Education and Troop Schools for MSB Soldiers, Laurentino also coordinates promotion ceremonies for the unit and often serves as noncommissioned officer in charge for unit physical fitness events, such as a recent Norwegian Foot March conducted by the MSB in December.



“Sgt. Laurentino operates at a high competency level and functions well under stress,” said 1st Sgt. Roderick Bryant, MSB first sergeant. “I’m proud to have him as an NCO in my unit.”



Anderson serves as the facility management NCO for the MSB by scheduling a multitude of work orders and maintenance requests and coordinating with adjacent partner units and entities to ensure building projects mitigate disruption of mission as much as possible.



Anderson also serves as the trusted driver for the MSB Command Team and as the brigade intramural sports coordinator.



“Spc. Anderson shows great work ethic, motivation, and promise as a junior leader and an astute attention to detail and protocol well beyond his rank,” said Capt. William Keeton, MSB headquarters and headquarters company commander. “He will always be an asset to any mission.”



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2025 Date Posted: 01.15.2025 15:01 Story ID: 489121 Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US Hometown: ATLANTA, GEORGIA, US Hometown: FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, US Hometown: NEWBERRY, SOUTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mobilization Support Brigade Soldiers Receive III Armored Corps Awards, by MAJ Brian Hare, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.