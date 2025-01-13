Fennessey Earns Military Excellence Award at Recruit Training Command

Courtesy Photo | Airman Liliana Fennessey graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Airman Liliana Fennessey graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) January 16, 2025. see less | View Image Page

GREAT LAKES (NNS) – Airman Liliana Fennessey graduated as the top Sailor from Recruit Training Command, earning the Military Excellence Award (MEA) January 16, 2025.



Fennessey, from Yigo, Guam, said she enlisted for a variety of reasons, including the opportunity to continue her family’s military legacy.



“My father is a senior chief in the Navy and growing up he was a person I looked up to,” Fennessey said. “I remember him coming home in his uniform smelling like jet fuel and being so proud of him that he was helping to protect our country. We also moved around a lot, and having lived all over the world gave me a different perspective of things. I like having new experiences and being able to explore new cultures. Joining the Navy will allow me to continue that lifestyle and follow in my father’s footsteps.”



Fennessey, 18, graduated from Zama Middle School (6-12), and was on the varsity cross country, basketball, and track teams. In addition, Fennessey was a member of the Army JROTC and the student council.



The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing, and teamwork. The award places her at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. Fennessey is awarded a flag letter of commendation as part of her recognition.



The award, according to Fennessey, is the best possible first step to start her naval career.



“Having my father and sister already in the Navy, I really wanted to make them proud,” said Fennessey. “To me that meant doing everything I could to work hard and live up to their standards. When I got to boot camp and my RDCs told my division that there were awards for the top performing recruits, I never once thought that could be me. I just wanted to push myself and be someone who was there for my shipmates. I knew how happy my family would be to see my division be the top in our training group. The individual success I’m being recognized for is because of the division’s success, and that’s something I’m proud of.”



Fennessey’s RDCs (Recruit Division Commanders) are Senior Chief Boatswain’s Mate (BMCS) Mitchell Inkpen, Chief Engineman (ENC) Michael Lagerwey and Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class (EM2) Sierra Morish, and they guided her through the 10-week process.



“If it were not for my RDCs, I wouldn’t be where I am right now,” she said. “They were always there to motivate me when I needed it and held all of us to the highest standard possible. Even though I’d get down on myself when I’d mess up, they never gave up on me. This is what made me continue to push harder and do all I could to go above and beyond each day.”



Along with her RDCs, Fennessey found inspiration from her fellow recruits.



“One thing that really helped me were all the other recruits I was with. We made everything a competition, whether it was getting ready for a uniform inspection or folding our clothes. This motivated me to always want to do better, and I learned a lot from all of them. Getting through those tough days is definitely easier when you know you have people you can lean on.”



Fennessey said the biggest challenge she faced in boot camp was building the necessary leadership traits needed to be successful.



“Being here forced me to come out of my shell,” said Fennessey. “I came into boot camp thinking I would just try to lay low and not be noticed by the RDCs. I didn’t want to get in trouble or cause any problems for anyone. But when I started to succeed in some of the evolutions, the RDCs saw that I could be better and do more. Eventually I was given leadership opportunities, starting out as a section leader before being given the role of RPOC (recruit chief petty officer). I become more confident in my skills as time went on and have learned what I’m capable of in the future.”



After graduation, Fennessey will attend Naval Aircrewman “A” School in Pensacola, Florida, for training in basic aviation theory and technical knowledge, aviation electrical systems, and electrical and electronics theory and skills.



Training at RTC is approximately 10 weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 Recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.