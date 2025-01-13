A journey of courage and opportunity: How one woman found her calling



NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. — In her second year at East Stroudsburg University, Elise White, from Lititz, Pennsylvania woke up with a realization that would change the trajectory of her life: she didn’t want a career path that would leave her saddled with hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt. At the time, she was studying to become a marine biologist, a career she was passionate about but one that came with an overwhelming financial burden.



White faced a difficult dilemma, convincing her family that the military might be the best option for her future. As a first-generation service member, this was no easy task. Initially, she explored joining the Marine Corps, thinking it might align with her interests. However, the spark she was searching for just wasn’t there, until she met an Army Recruiter who would change everything.



Her Recruiter introduced her to a career field that immediately caught her attention: Animal Care Specialist. As someone with a deep love for animals and a passion for hands-on learning, White knew this was exactly what she had been looking for. "The Army gave me options I never even knew existed," White recalls.



The Army Advantage: A World of Career Opportunities



White was drawn to the Army’s exclusive approach to career placement. Unlike other branches of the military, where recruits may end up in roles based on availability or immediate needs, the Army guarantees Soldiers the specific job they sign up for. For White, this meant securing a position as an Animal Care Specialist, Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) 68T, a role that allows her to gain hands-on experience while setting the foundation for her goal: becoming a veterinarian.



White was thrilled by the opportunity to travel, gain real-world experience, and earn a living, all without the financial burden of student loans. “Growing up, we didn’t travel much,” White shares, “Now, I’m headed to Vilseck, Germany, where I’ll continue to grow professionally and personally while working on my Green to Gold packet to advance my career.”



The Green to Gold Program (G2G) offers Enlisted Soldiers, like White, an opportunity to pursue a college degree while serving on Active Duty. Upon completion, participants transition into leadership roles by commissioning as Army Officers, further enhancing their careers and contributions to the Army.



Breaking Barriers and Leading the Way



White’s journey in the Army has been nothing short of remarkable. In just two and a half years, she has already left a significant mark in her field. At Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, she was chosen to teach veterinary medicine to military working dog handlers. Her dedication earned her multiple Army Achievement Medals (AAMs), and she was entrusted with acting as the Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge (NCOIC) of the Veterinary Treatment Facility — all while still holding the rank of Private First Class (PFC).



Reflecting on her decision, White emphasizes the abundance of career opportunities in the Army, many of which are lesser-known to the public. “I had no idea that a vet tech role existed in the Army,” she says. “This opportunity gave me a starting point to pursue my dream of becoming a veterinarian while gaining experience I can carry into civilian life”.



Inspiring Women to Join the Ranks



White’s story highlights the importance of women in the military and showcases the vast career options available in the Army. Her journey serves as a powerful example of how the Army can be a strong foundation to achieve long-term goals while offering unparalleled opportunities for professional and personal growth.



“Joining the Army was the best decision I ever made,” White says. “I’m following my dreams, traveling the world, and building a future, all without the burden of student debt.”



White’s journey is a powerful testament to what’s possible for women pursing their next step. With over 150 career paths, the Army provides hands-on experience, opportunities for growth, and the chance to serve while chasing your dreams. The Army empowers you to achieve your greatest potential.



If you are interested in exploring an Army career path, you can learn more at www.goarmy.com

