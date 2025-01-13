Business of Problem-Solving: S&T Panels Spotlight Naval Challenges, Opportunities

Photo By Michael Walls | From left to right: Dr. Knox Millsaps, department head, ONR Naval Air Warfare and...... read more read more Photo By Michael Walls | From left to right: Dr. Knox Millsaps, department head, ONR Naval Air Warfare and Weapons; Dr. Michael Pollock, department head, ONR C5ISRT; Dr. Greg Orris, Naval Engineering Focus Area lead, ONR Sea Warfare and Weapons; and Dr. Thomas Fu, ONR executive director, participate in an S&T panel during the 2024 Naval Science and Technology (S&T)/Combat Systems/Technology, Systems and Ships Symposium in Arlington, Virginia. (U.S. Navy photo by Michael Walls) see less | View Image Page

In Dr. Michael Pollock’s view, when prospective performers seek support from the Office of Naval Research (ONR), they should not only be working toward addressing present problems — but also have an eye toward the future.



“ONR is in the business of solving problems, today and tomorrow,” said Pollock, head of ONR’s C5ISRT Department. “Those interested in working with us should be thinking of future naval problems, not just current ones.



“Look toward the problem after next,” he continued. “Have an idea that will change some tenet of a current naval system used today, sustain it for future use or even lead to a new system.”



Pollock gave his remarks at a science and technology panel during the 2024 Naval Science and Technology (S&T)/Combat Systems/Technology, Systems and Ships Symposium held Dec. 9-12 in Arlington, Virginia.



Hosted by ONR and the American Society of Naval Engineers (ASNE), the symposium enabled attendees across the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps, industry and academia to meet, discuss and learn about “Naval S&T: From Idea to Maritime Dominance,” particularly focus areas crucial to the Department of the Navy.



The symposium showcased two ONR-focused S&T discussion panels. Pollock’s panel, held Dec. 10, was titled “Naval Power: Science and Technology to deliver in an era of strategic competition and technological change.” ONR Executive Director Dr. Thomas Fu served as moderator. In addition to Pollock, participants included:



• Dr. Knox Millsaps, department head, ONR Naval Air Warfare and Weapons

• Dr. Greg Orris, Naval Engineering Focus Area lead, ONR Sea Warfare and Weapons



This panel touched on topics such as recognizing the current state of strategic competition with peer adversaries and the need to be agile in an ever-changing environment, the importance of the Naval S&T Strategy in building partnerships, creating a culture of S&T excellence and enhancing maritime dominance, and the need to revitalize basic research and collaborate with industry and academic partners.



During the discussion, Orris cited the conflict in Ukraine as a prime example where “asymmetrical warfare through smaller unmanned platforms such as drones is causing a shift in thinking. How can our own naval systems and platforms be more agile?”



Millsaps advised attendees seeking ONR support to approach such a partnership with a focus on improvement. “Don’t come to ONR with a completed system that will solve all of our naval problems. If you have such a system, that’s an acquisitions question. Come to ONR with the mindset, ‘I want to help solve a particular naval problem. I’m working on a system that could do potentially do that, but I need help developing it further. Can ONR help?’ ”



During the question-and-answer session that closed out the panel, Fu stressed the importance of cultivating the best talent to solve naval S&T challenges. “In order to maintain our nation’s technological edge, ONR and the rest of the Naval Research and Development Establishment must recruit S&T talent that wants to solve hard problems and do good work.”



The symposium’s second ONR-focused panel, held Dec. 12, was titled “S&T to Improve the Lethality, Survivability and Affordability of the Fleet and Force.” Moderated by Capt. Steven Tarr III, military deputy, ONR’s Sea Warfare and Weapons Department, the panel included:



• Ben Bouffard, deputy director, Naval Sea Systems Command’s Technology Office

• Neil Graf, program lead, ONR ManTech

• Dr. Jennifer Wolk, acting department head, ONR Sea Warfare and Weapons



The panel focused on issues surrounding naval sustainment, maintenance and manufacturing.



Panelists highlighted the current challenges facing U.S. shipbuilding. They discussed how the end of the Cold War saw drastic reduction in American industrial base, which has never fully recovered to the levels before the early 1990s. In fact, said Bouffard, many manufacturers and shipyards went out of business not long after the collapse of the Soviet Union.



“Because of this reduction in shipbuilding capacity, it’s getting harder to maintain our older platforms and systems,” said Wolk. “A lot of the parts are obsolete, and there aren’t as many companies that can make them.



“One possible answer to this is additive manufacturing,” she continued, “which could be useful in getting these parts made so these ships can return to sea faster — as well as repairing and maintaining systems operating under expeditionary conditions.”



Graf touted the role of the Navy ManTech program, located at ONR, in responding to the Navy’s needs for the production and repair of platforms, systems and equipment. Navy ManTech works with defense contractors, the Naval Research and Development Establishment, Navy acquisition program offices and academia to develop improved processes and equipment.



Among Navy ManTech’s key efforts are its seven Centers of Excellence, which serve as focal points for the development and transition of new manufacturing processes and equipment in various competencies.



“We want to bridge the gaps between research and development and production,” said Graf. “The ultimate goal of our S&T investments is to elevate the affordability, performance and sustainment of naval platforms critical to the future force.”



Warren Duffie Jr. is a contractor for ONR Corporate Strategic Communications.