DNA evidence leads to conviction of Soldier for sexual assault

FORT RILEY, Kan. – A military jury found a soldier guilty of sexually assaulting a fellow soldier during his court-martial on Dec. 6. and was sentenced to 15 months confinement.



Army Sgt. Trent Goines, 31, who is a petroleum supply specialist assigned to A Company, 101st Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, was also reduced to the rank of E-1 and given a dishonorable discharge from the military judge presiding over the trial at the Fort Riley Courtroom.



Goines and the victim were both serving in Gydinia, Poland, when on June 12, 2022, they went out together after work with another friend. Because the three had consumed alcohol and it was late in the evening, they decided to share a hotel room for the night.



The victim was the first to fall asleep and woke up several times to find Goines touching her but had no memory of actual sexual intercourse.



The next morning, Goines texted the victim asking what she remembered from the night before.



Her memory was fuzzy and told him she could only remember a few details. Goines assured her they had not been intimate.



In September 2022, the victim passed out during formation and soon discovered she was pregnant.



Ultrasound dating of the pregnancy was consistent with a conception date of June 12, 2022. Later, fetal DNA testing confirmed that Goines was the biological father of the unborn baby.



“Trust and confidence in one’s fellow Soldiers is of paramount importance within our ranks,” said Cpt. Molly E. Sevcik, prosecutor, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel Fort Riley Field Office.



“When a non-commissioned officer sexually assaults another Soldier, it erodes the organizational structure and trust and jeopardizes the mission.”



“CID works diligently to investigate and prevent criminal activity while supporting efforts to maintain the operational readiness of the Army,” said Special Agent-in-Charge Ryan O’Connor, Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division’s Central Field Office.



“We’re thankful for our OSTC partners and will continue to work to reduce harmful behaviors and foster trust in the military justice system.”



Goines will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements.



The investigation was conducted by the Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division and prosecuted by Sevcik and Cpt. Brenden Hoofnagle, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, 1st Infantry Division.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters which oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit https://www.army.mil/ostc.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2025 Date Posted: 01.15.2025 10:42 Story ID: 489106 Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DNA evidence leads to conviction of Soldier for sexual assault, by Michelle McCaskill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.