Targeted Care Has Womack Patients in its Sights

“This is something that will allow patients across the board to be served better and faster according to their specific needs.” That is how Lt. Col. Julie Shin described the new behavioral health targeted care initiative rolling out at Womack Army Medical Center. Shin is a Clinical Psychologist and Deputy Chief of the Department of Behavioral Health at Womack and is excited about the proposition of the new initiative.



The Military Health System is implementing targeted care for behavioral health at all military hospitals and clinics. Targeted care helps providers give patients the right mental health support whether it’s an individual appointment, group therapy or non-clinical support for each patient. Behavioral and mental health care is the first area implementing the changes at Womack.



Over the last 20 years, behavioral health utilization has tripled. Where demand is up, provider availability is down, and competing mission priorities can negatively impact access to care. Many help seekers who come to the specialty behavioral health clinic do not have concerns consistent with a diagnosable behavioral health condition.



This does not mean people coming to behavioral health aren’t distressed and wouldn’t benefit from someone to talk to, but it does mean that there might be a better resource to help with that distress. In building solutions to address access to care, we must consider what resource is the best fit for the individual.



“Patients who are at increased risk will have more access to care in a timely manner,” added Lt. Col. Shin. “And those who might not need specialty behavioral health care will receive care for their needs through other services on the installation usually faster than we can offer an intake to them. This has been proven to improve access to care throughout DHA and thus is now a requirement for how we do care.”



Targeted Care is designed to more efficiently utilize existing mental health assets to meet current demands. With Targeted Care, patients are connected to the most appropriate resource, allowing them to have the best course for care and support for their needs. By default, this reduces the time spent waiting for both initial and follow-up mental health appointments. Providers will connect patients to the most appropriate mental health resource. This allows you to get the best care more efficiently.



“As patients normally walk into behavioral health to seek services in talking with a professional, they will still get their needs met,” adds Lt. Col. Shin. “It might not be within our department but definitely by one of our helping agencies on the installation. Over the years behavioral health has become the place for Soldiers when they need to talk with someone, not always realizing we have staff throughout the installation that are similarly trained to help meet their needs. We will assess everyone who walks in and determine if they need specialty care or if they might be able to use another resource often quicker than they can get an intake in our clinics.”



Benefits include increased access to care, reduced wait times for mental health appointments, increased readiness and getting the right care at the right time through earlier intervention. Targeted care synchronizes and expands our resources to address your specific needs which may include military and family life counselors or a chaplain in addition to a primary or specialty care provider.



For an overview of Targeted Care, visit https://www.health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/Mental-Health/Targeted-Care

