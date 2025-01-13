Norwegian military, U.S. Marines, NATO allies prepare for major winter warfare exercise in Norway

Photo By Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar | U.S. Marines, alongside NATO allies and partners, strategically advance, securing...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Christian Salazar | U.S. Marines, alongside NATO allies and partners, strategically advance, securing cover and providing fire support during a breaching and clearing mission in preparation for Nordic Response 24 in Setermoen, Norway, on Feb. 7, 2024. U.S. Marines, in coordination with NATO allies and partners, are gearing up for the biennial exercise Nordic Response 24. This NATO training exercise aims to enhance Arctic security, elevate global readiness, and foster interoperability among U.S. Forces, Allied, and partner forces. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance. Cpl. Christian Salazar) see less | View Image Page

The Norwegian Armed Forces, the U.S. Marine Corps, and other NATO allies, are scheduled to conduct Exercise Joint Viking 25 in March 2025. Allied militaries have been conducting unit-level cold weather training in Norway since the beginning of January in preparation for the exercise.



Exercise Joint Viking 25, one of the largest routine winter warfare exercises held in the region, takes place in the challenging terrain of northern Norway, providing realistic and demanding conditions for all participating forces. The exercise focuses on various cold-weather combat operations, including small-unit tactics, defensive operations, force integration drills, and logistics in extreme environments. This exercise is part of a regular training schedule designed to enhance collective defense capabilities and ensure readiness while operating in challenging conditions.



The United States Marine Corps will play a significant role in Joint Viking 25, with forces from II Marine Expeditionary Force deploying from Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, N.C., to demonstrate their ability to operate in the harsh Arctic environment. The exercise will allow the Marine Corps to rehearse the rapid force generation and trans-Atlantic deployment of a regimental-sized element to respond to a crisis. Their participation highlights the strategic importance of the U.S. Marine Corps in reinforcing NATO’s northern flank and ensuring seamless integration with Norwegian forces. This exercise will allow II MEF to build upon longstanding relationships with Norwegian troops and other allies, enhancing collective readiness for future contingencies.



Additional U.S. military participants include the U.S. Army’s 41st Field Artillery Brigade, which will deploy from Germany to Norway and demonstrate its ability to employ long-range precision fires in support of joint operations via a digital live-fire exercise.



NATO allies from across Europe, including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, and Finland, will also contribute to Joint Viking 25, reinforcing the alliance’s interoperability and joint operational capabilities. Their participation underscores the unity and shared commitment of member nations to the defense of NATO territories.



For imagery and video of U.S. military operations during Joint Viking 25 visit https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/jointviking.



