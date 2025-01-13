Planning Osan’s future infrastructure

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter | U.S. Air Force Maj. Pablo Andrade, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron flight commander,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter | U.S. Air Force Maj. Pablo Andrade, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron flight commander, delivers a briefing during the Osan Planning Charrette at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 10, 2025. After collecting data from key stakeholders across base, leaders of the 51st CES shared their findings and the recommended changes to infrastructure on the installation. The goal is to build an installation development plan that equips the most forward deployed permanently based wing in the Air Force with the future mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff. Sgt. Kahdija Slaughter) see less | View Image Page

The Air Force is constantly evolving to meet the challenges of pacing threats and so is Osan Air Base. The 51st Civil Engineer Squadron is leading the charge in one critical aspect – base infrastructure.



Osan engineers are charged with building the installation the Air Force needs here on the Korean Peninsula which will look much different than the Osan of today. This is because the 51st Fighter Wing is anticipating big changes over the next decade.



To navigate those changes the 51st CES hosted a planning charrette, Jan. 6-10, 2025.



Planning charettes are intense collaborative meetings common among architects, engineers, and civilian sectors involved with community planning, but it is uncommon for Osan due to the pace of the “Fight Tonight” mission and the use of external contractors to gather insights and data.



“The mission sets that would require an expansion of our infrastructure are the super squadron initiative… and possible tour normalization for our servicemembers and their families,” said Maj. Brigham Moore, 51st CES Deputy Commander.



More than 150 stakeholders attended the week-long event to brainstorm solutions to future infrastructure plans – a key necessity whether completed by external contractors or Air Force engineers.



So far, the 51st CES has completed half of the planning needed for the 2035 infrastructure plan in less time than expected, accomplishing five years of planning in seven months.



“We’re moving at the speed of relevance,” said Moore. “We needed to make some rapid changes, so we knew the planning charrette was the way to go.”



Information gathered from the charrette will inform plans for future base infrastructure, the development of numerous construction projects, and ensure all base construction efforts are cohesive.



“As engineers, we know how to build roads and buildings,” said Capt. Matthew Foster, 51st CES Chief of Portfolio Optimization. “The stakeholders are critical in helping us create plans, portfolios and blueprints with their workflow in mind.”



The installation development plan is set to be finalized and presented to the wing commander during the Facility Utilization Board this Spring. Once approved, major contracts can be awarded and construction projects will begin.



“The Osan of tomorrow will be a robust and resilient airbase able to withstand and provide combat capabilities in contested environments,” said Moore.