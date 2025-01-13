This Cold and Flu Season Nothing to Sneeze at

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict | With the holiday season passed, winter weather limiting outdoor activities,...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict | With the holiday season passed, winter weather limiting outdoor activities, vacationers back at work and students returned to school, the communal illnesses, such as acute respiratory illnesses like influenza, RSV [respiratory syncytial virus] and COVID, have fertile ground for affliction. Yet there are protective measures which everyone can apply daily to mitigate the potential spread of the viruses, such as hand washing; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; avoid close contact with sick people and maintain social distancing of at least six feet; cover cough/sneezes and discard used tissues and wash hands immediately afterwards; clean/disinfect frequently touched surfaces at least daily and cover your nose and mouth with a face mask when around others (Official Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jennifer Benedict, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs) see less | View Image Page

This flu season is nothing to sneeze at.



According to the Washington State Department of Health, Communicable Disease Epidemiology, in their last update for the final week of 2024, influenza-like illness activity in the state was very high.



“We are asking everyone to be vigilant about symptoms such as nasal drainage, cough, sore throat, fever or chills. If you start to have symptoms, wearing a mask can help reduce spread and protect others. Good hand hygiene and some social distancing can reduce spread as well. If you haven’t received your flu vaccine, now is still a great time to get it,” said Capt. Carolyn Ellison, Naval Hospital Bremerton Director for Public Health.



“We closely monitor all three of the acute respiratory illnesses – influenza, RSV [respiratory syncytial virus] and COVID - nationwide, state, local and from our own lab. Each one of them continues to trend upwards,” noted Dr. Dan Frederick, NHB Population Health Officer, also advocating that getting vaccinated is the best way to stop the flu.



“Being vaccinated strengthens our immune system against illness. If someone does get the highly contagious COVID-19 virus or the flu, any symptoms will be less severe and reduce potential for requiring in-patient hospital care,” added Frederick.



But with the holiday season passed, winter weather limiting outdoor activities, vacationers back at work and students returned to school, the communal illnesses have fertile ground for affliction.



The viruses are spread from person to person, especially between those in close contact – six feet or less - with each other. The viruses are shared by droplets that occur when someone with the illness coughs, sneezes, or talks. The droplets spray out and land on someone else and get inhaled into their lungs. A person can also get physically infected by shaking hands, touching a handrail or doorknob that has the virus on it and then touching their own nose, eyes or mouth.



There are also multiple protective measures which everyone can apply daily to mitigate the potential spread of the viruses, such as hand washing; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; avoid close contact with sick people and maintain social distancing of at least six feet; cover cough/sneezes and discard used tissues and wash hands immediately afterwards; clean/disinfect frequently touched surfaces at least daily and cover your nose and mouth with a face mask when around others.



Even for the common cold, the CDC notes people can reduce the risk of getting a cold by hand washing often, for at least 20 seconds with soap and water and avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.



Those who are at high risk - such as older adults, people with underlying medical conditions and those who are pregnant - can become severely sick by either and possibly deal with a host of complications such as pneumonia, respiratory failure, and the worsening of chronic medical conditions.



NHB’s Preventive Medicine team took the lead in coordinating the 2024-25 Flu Campaign throughout October 2024 in four evolutions for NHB staff, tenant commands, eligible beneficiaries and Puget Sound Naval Shipyard employees.



The 2024-25 Flu Shot Exercise campaign had an increase of 57.5 percent over the previous year with over 2,300 flu vaccinations provided and approximately 225 COVID shots also given.



The annual influenza vaccination is required for all active-duty military personnel, selected Reservists and healthcare workers.



The CDC notes that most people who get colds in the winter do recover in 7-10 days. However, people with weakened immune systems, asthma, or conditions that affect the lungs and breathing passages may develop serious illness, such as pneumonia. Common colds also continue to be a main reason for children to miss school and adults miss work.



“When someone gets vaccinated, they not only protect themselves but also help protect entire communities by preventing and reducing the spread of these infectious diseases,” added Frederick.



Added into the mix has been a reported case of another highly contagious infection. Pertussis - more commonly known as whooping cough – has been treated at Navy Medicine Readiness Training Clinic Everett. Snohomish County is experiencing an increase in cases.



Ellison also advocates for parents to ensure their children adhere to pediatric immunization guidelines and receive TDaP, which in Washington State is a school-required vaccine for students in grades 7-12.



TDaP is a combination vaccine of Tetanus toxoid, Diphtheria toxoid and Acellular Pertussis. Tetanus is a serious illness which can cause convulsions/seizures and severe muscle spasms strong enough to cause bone fractures of the spine in a child. Diphtheria is an acute upper respiratory illness. Pertussis/whooping cough is a bacterial infection which affects the lungs.



For those still in need of their annual inoculation, NHB’s Immunization Clinic is providing vaccinations on a walk-in basis, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, from 8 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.