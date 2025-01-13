Vermont National Guard and University of Vermont sign partnership agreement to enhance career development for service members

Photo By Sgt. Denis Nunez | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, Vermont Adjutant General, Vermont National Guard,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Denis Nunez | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, Vermont Adjutant General, Vermont National Guard, poses for photo with UVM representatives at the Army Aviation Support Facility, South Burlington, Vt., Jan 14, 2025. The Vermont National Guard signed a partnership agreement with the University of Vermont Professional and Continuing Education (UVM PACE) to bolster career development for service members. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Denis Nunez) see less | View Image Page

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. The Vermont National Guard signed a partnership agreement with the University of Vermont Professional and Continuing Education (UVM PACE) to bolster career development for service members at the Army Aviation Support Facility in South Burlington on Jan 14.



The partnership is through the Vermont National Guard’s Partnered Recruiting Initiative for Military and Employers (PRIME), which guarantees interviews for job openings with partnered businesses to military members and their families, while also referring interested employees to the Guard for membership.



“When we have a good idea, we are not going to sit on it,” Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, adjutant general of the Vermont National Guard. “I need hundreds more soldiers and airmen to serve in our National Guard, and employers across Vermont need good, reliable, highly-capable employees – PRIME can address both of these needs”



Under the partnership agreement, UVM’s PACE division will amplify the PRIME program and refer interested Vermont employers to partner with PRIME. In return, VTNG will offer UVM PACE programs and tailored resources to Guard members. With the VTNG Tuition Benefit program, which passed the State legislature in 2020, most Service members can access degree and certificate programs with 100% reimbursement.



"This innovative partnership underscores our commitment to creating impactful programs that address Vermont's unique workforce while fostering long-term sustainability and success for Vermont employers," said Dr. Bettyjo Bouchey, Chief Officer for UVM PACE. “Guided by UVM’s land-grant mission, PACE is committed to extending the University’s higher education expertise and resources beyond the traditional classroom and supporting our Vermont communities through accessible online and on-campus curriculum, professional development certificates, and degree programs.”



Learn more about the details of this partnership, at go.uvm.edu/primepartnership.



More information on PRIME is provided online at vtguard.com/PRIME.