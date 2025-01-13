Soldier shoots firearm at colleague, sentenced to prison

FORT BLISS, Texas – A soldier who fired several shots at a fellow soldier from his unit was sentenced by a military judge to four and a half years in prison.



Army Spc. Isaiah Mullins, 23, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon on Dec. 17 during his trial at the Col. Hubert Miller Courtroom, Fort Bliss, Texas.



Mullins, a motor transport operator with the 142nd Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Armored Division, was also sentenced by the judge to a reduction in grade to E-1, total forfeiture of pay and allowances and a dishonorable discharge.



On June 30, 2024, Mullins and the victim, who were colleagues and friends, were in a car arguing when they arrived at the barracks. After the car was parked, the victim pushed Mullins a few times and the argument continued as they walked through the parking lot to the front of the barracks.



The argument was loud enough that a member of the Charge of Quarters staff came outside to find out what was happening. The victim asked Mullins multiple times during the argument if he wanted to fight and Mullins responded that he didn’t, but instead replied he was going to shoot him or words to that effect.



Mullins then walked across the parking lot, retrieved a firearm from his vehicle, returned and from about 10 to 20 feet away fired seven shots at the victim. While the soldier was not shot, several bullets struck the barracks.



“Firearm crimes not only endanger lives but also fracture the sense of safety in the community,” said Capt. Christopher Deisenroth, lead prosecutor, Fifth Circuit, U.S. Army Office of Special Trial Counsel.



“Enforcing good order and discipline is not only about maintaining control but about fostering respect, responsibility, and the integrity that ensures both safety and justice for all.”



The case was investigated by the Department of Army Criminal Investigative Division and prosecuted by Deisenroth and Officer-in-Charge Maj. Joseph Morman, Army OSTC Fort Bliss Field Office.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters which oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit https://www.army.mil/ostc.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2025 Date Posted: 01.14.2025 14:44 Story ID: 489072 Location: FORT BLISS, TEXAS, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier shoots firearm at colleague, sentenced to prison, by Michelle McCaskill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.