Exceptional Military Health Leaders Honored with Presidential Rank Awards

Three distinguished Military Health System leaders have been recognized by the 2024 Presidential Rank Awards for their commitment to public service and extraordinary contributions to military health policy leadership.



• Dr. David J. Smith, acting principal deputy assistant secretary of defense for Health Affairs, has been honored with the esteemed 2024 Presidential Rank Award, Distinguished Executive (Senior Executive Service), one of the highest distinctions for career federal leaders, awarded for sustained extraordinary leadership and service to the American public. Smith was honored for his exceptional leadership in the MHS, shaping policy and guiding critical research efforts in force health protection and operational medical readiness. His efforts have been instrumental in ensuring service members receive evidence-based care and protection, both in operational environments and during peacetime, directly supporting national security and force readiness.



• Dr. Paul R. Cordts, deputy assistant director for Medical Affairs, DHA and Mr. Robert L. Goodman, assistant director for resources and personnel integration, Defense Health Agency, have both received the Presidential Rank Award, Meritorious Executive (Senior Executive Service), for their outstanding leadership in advancing the Defense Health Agency’s mission and improving health care delivery for service members and their families. Cordts was honored for his leadership in medical affairs at the DHA, focusing on modernizing clinical care delivery and standardizing medical practices across the MHS. His efforts have significantly improved patient care quality and outcomes for service members, retirees, and their families. Goodman was recognized for his exceptional contributions to resource management and personnel integration at the DHA. His leadership has been pivotal in streamlining workforce readiness initiatives and ensuring medical resources are effectively allocated across the DHA to support global military health care operations.



“Dr. Smith, Dr. Cordts, and Mr. Goodman exemplify the highest standards of leadership and public service,” said Ms. Seileen Mullen, acting assistant secretary of defense for Health Affairs. “Their tireless dedication to advancing the health and readiness of our military community will have a lasting impact on both the Military Health System and the Defense Health Agency. These awards reflect their exceptional service and commitment to the well-being of those who serve our nation.”



The Presidential Rank Award is one of the most prestigious honors in the federal government, awarded by the President of the United States to a select group of Senior Executive Service members who have demonstrated sustained extraordinary leadership and excellence in public service. The Meritorious Executive award similarly recognizes career SES leaders who have made significant contributions to advancing their agency’s mission through exceptional leadership and performance.



These awards underscore the MHS’ ongoing commitment to excellence, collaboration, and innovation in support of service member health and national security.