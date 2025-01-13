Imperial Brigade Conducts Color Casing Ceremony

FORT BLISS, Texas – The 11th Air Defense Artillery “Imperial” Brigade held a color casing ceremony on Imperial Field, Jan. 13, in preparation for upcoming mission to assume responsibilities as Top Notch Brigade, overseeing Air and Missile Defense operations throughout the Central Command area of responsibility (AOR).



During the ceremony, Col. J. Brennon Kavanaugh, commander, 11th ADA BDE, praised the Soldiers hard work over the past 15 months in front of an audience of Soldiers, family members and guests. He emphasized the brigade's exceptional preparation and readiness for the mission.



“We are trained and ready to assume the role as Top Notch and look forward to the challenges we will face”. Said Col. Kavanaugh.



The casing ceremony, a time-honored military tradition, serves as a visual representation of the unit’s readiness, marking the moment when the unit's colors are temporarily removed from its home station until their return. This event highlights the dedication and professionalism of the soldiers who support the mission, as well as the sacrifices they make for the security and defense of the nation.



The 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade rapidly deploys forces worldwide to provide joint/combined Air and Missile Defense protection of critical assets and executes Air and Missile Defense modernization missions for the Army

