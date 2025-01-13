Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BH 25-1: EOD keeps Kadena safe

    BH 25-1: EOD keeps Kadena safe

    Photo By Senior Airman Jonathan Sifuentes | A simulated unexploded ordnance sits on a patch of grass during a routine readiness...... read more read more

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    01.14.2025

    Story by Airman 1st Class Arnet Tamayo 

    18th Wing

    An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team honed their ability to safely detonate simulated unexploded ordnances (UXO) during a routine readiness exercise Jan. 14, 2025. 

    EOD professionals with the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron practiced neutralizing a simulated UXO in a populated area while evaluating all the risks associated with the scenario and proceeding in a rapid, controlled fashion. 

    “Mitigating all the threats we can, avoiding any extra damage and ensuring no one gets hurt is our main objective,” said U.S Air Force Senior Airman Gio Varano, 18 CES EOD technician.

    These technicians use a range of sophisticated equipment including bomb suits, remote-controlled robots, x-ray systems and chemical detection devices. The more hands-on training the Airmen receive with their equipment, the more fluidly they will be able to eliminate real-world threats to U.S. partners and allies across the Indo-Pacific area. 

    “These exercises give Airmen the opportunity to review the basics,” said U.S Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler McConnell 18 CES EOD team lead. “Then translate theoretical knowledge into practical procedures that they can use during real world events.”

    Large scale readiness exercises allow Kadena units to practice working seamlessly alongside one another to accomplish the mission under adverse conditions.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 14:12
    Story ID: 489067
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JP
    Web Views: 21
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BH 25-1: EOD keeps Kadena safe, by A1C Arnet Tamayo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    BH 25-1: EOD keeps Kadena safe
    BH 25-1: EOD keeps Kadena safe
    BH 25-1: EOD keeps Kadena safe
    BH 25-1: EOD keeps Kadena safe
    BH 25-1: EOD keeps Kadena safe
    BH 25-1: EOD keeps Kadena safe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    18th Wing
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician
    EOD
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    8th Civil Engineer Squadron
    18th CES
    BH 25-1
    BH-25-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download