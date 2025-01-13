Check Out the Updated TRICARE Publications Suite

Courtesy Photo | Check out these updated publications to learn the latest about your health benefit....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Check out these updated publications to learn the latest about your health benefit. They’ll help you make informed choices about your family’s health care. see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – Are you looking for the latest details about your TRICARE health plan? You’re in luck! TRICARE has updated its entire publications suite with the latest information about your health plan. The new publications now include current details like how to find your TRICARE region, how to contact your regional contractor, and what you’ll pay for care. These updates make it easier to understand and use your TRICARE benefit.



“The beginning of the year is a good time to learn the most current information about your health plan,” said Robert Agnello, team lead, beneficiary web and publications, for the Defense Health Agency. “These products put all the important details in one easy-to-find place.”



In these publications, you’ll find phone numbers and websites for your regional contractors, who can help you with questions about your care. The updates include new maps of your region’s service area.



The cost products explain what you’ll pay for different types of care in 2025. You can easily find information about annual fees, cost-shares and copayments, and pharmacy and dental costs.



For comprehensive information about specific plans, check out the TRICARE handbooks. Some handbooks also explain how TRICARE works with other health insurance and what to do when traveling or moving to a new region. Special sections cover dental and vision benefits, plus programs for specific groups like active duty family members or retirees.



The TRICARE brochures are a great resource for you to get more details about your benefit. The brochures cover topics like maternity care, retirement, using Medicare, and more. Similarly, the TRICARE fact sheets go into more detail about specific programs and terms you should know about.



You can download these publications by visiting TRICARE Publications. You may also be able to get paper copies of some of these publications at your local military hospital or clinic. The online versions include helpful links to forms, tools, and resources you might need.



Check out these updated publications to learn the latest about your health benefit. They’ll help you make informed choices about your family’s health care. For more information, visit https://tricare.mil/ or contact your regional contractor.



Do you have feedback on any of the TRICARE publications? Let us know via the TRICARE Publications Questionnaire.



Would you like the latest TRICARE news sent to you by email? Visit TRICARE Subscriptions. You can create your personalized profile to get benefit updates, news, and more.