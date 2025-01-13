171st Fatality Search and Recovery Team Supports Hurricane Helene Relief

The 171st Air Refueling Wing's Fatality Search and Recovery Team and Religious Support Team from the Pennsylvania Air National Guard provided critical support in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene by deploying to Asheville, North Carolina, Oct. 3 - 14, 2024. Their assignment came as the region faced significant challenges in the wake of the powerful storm, which resulted in widespread destruction and loss of life.



While the FSRT and the RST worked together as one during this mission, the FSRT is composed of 11 Airmen from the services flight, 171st Force Support Squadron, and the RST is made up of a chaplain and a chaplain’s assistant. Together, they worked diligently to carry out their first-ever deployment specifically focused on fatality search and recovery operations. With little notice—often a hallmark of military service—they quickly assembled their gear, demonstrating their readiness to serve at a moment's notice. This rapid response required them to put their civilian occupations on hold, underscoring the dedication of the personnel involved.



“I’m incredibly proud of our FSRT for their outstanding work in North Carolina during Hurricane Helene, particularly given the extremely short notice of their deployment,” said Lt. Col. Pamela Dove, 171st Force Support Squadron commander. “Despite being called upon at a moment’s notice, they seamlessly mobilized and undertook a tough mission, not only providing critical support to affected citizens, but also with great care and compassion identifying and recovering those who tragically lost their lives and ensuring their dignified return to their loved ones. Their dedication and expertise are a testament to the very best of our organization.”



The primary mission of the 171st FSRT while deployed to Asheville consisted of recovering the deceased, a task that included identifying remains, storing them appropriately, and ensuring dignified transportation back to their next-of-kin. In total, the 171st FSRT processed 79 of the 140 total deceased in the Asheville area from Hurricane Helene. These operations involved significant collaboration with local, state, and federal agencies, illustrating the multifaceted approach needed in disaster recovery efforts.



Throughout their deployment, the FSRT worked closely with the FBI and Disaster Mortuary Operational Response Teams, combining expertise to tackle the complex realities of recovery in a disaster zone. The FSRT’s adaptability allowed them to function effectively as an extension of local coroners, demonstrating their capability to respond to the unique challenges posed by each situation.



The scale of the response was significant, as over 140 guardsmen from various states—Alabama, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Ohio, New York, and South Carolina—joined forces to support the North Carolina National Guard during this critical time. Among the 11 FSRTs activated for hurricane relief, the 171st team stood out as one of only two that included an embedded RST. This collaboration highlights the unity among states in times of crisis and the shared commitment to assist affected communities.



“The mission was emotionally charged and difficult but full of meaning for our FSRT and RST,” explained Master Sgt. Frank Chappell, 171st ARW Religious Affairs superintendent. “The chance to work alongside such devoted professionals from the Army, FBI, DMORT, and medical examiner offices provided us with a profound perspective on the challenges of recovery efforts. The dedication shown by everyone involved was truly commendable.”



As the operation concluded, the experiences gained during this deployment will not only impact the team members personally but will also enhance their operational readiness for future missions. Despite it being the first time the 171st has deployed a FSRT, the commitment shown by the team reflects the unwavering spirit of service that characterizes the Air National Guard and its dedication to supporting fellow citizens in times of need.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2025 Date Posted: 01.14.2025 10:43 Story ID: 489052 Location: CORAOPOLIS , PENNSYLVANIA, US