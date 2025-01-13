A lasting impact built on dedicated service, impactful leadership

Photo By Brian Dietrick | Ronald Ratton, command counsel, Headquarters, Air Force Materiel Command, poses in the...... read more read more Photo By Brian Dietrick | Ronald Ratton, command counsel, Headquarters, Air Force Materiel Command, poses in the AFMC Law Library at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, January 13, 2025. Ratton is scheduled to retire February 2025 after nearly 40 years of service as an Airman and then a member of the Senior Executive Service. In December 2024, Ratton was awarded with the Meritorious Presidential Rank Award for his unwavering integrity and long-term accomplishments in providing exceptional service to the American people. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Dietrick) see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio - For more than 40 years, Ronald R. Ratton's career has been defined by dedication, service, and a passion for both the law and the military. His journey has spanned multiple continents, roles, and career milestones, offering valuable insight into leadership, perseverance, and unwavering commitment to the mission of the Department of the Air Force.



Ratton’s professional performance was recognized in December 2024, when he was honored with the prestigious Meritorious Presidential Rank Award, a testament to his exceptional, sustained leadership and contributions to the Air Force.



Selected by the President of the United States, Presidential Rank Awards are presented to civilian senior executives in recognition for their unwavering integrity and long-term accomplishments in providing exceptional service to the American people.



In an Air Force press release, Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall said, “Winners of this award have consistently demonstrated a remarkable blend of initiative, professionalism, and dedication as they have propelled our Air Force and Space Force forward in protecting our nation against all threats.”



"I am incredibly honored and humbled by this award," Ratton said. "It is really a team award, and I have been blessed with incredible teammates in the Air Force Materiel Command Legal Office. They do the hard work and deserve all the credit."



Ratton is scheduled to retire in February 2025 and offers a look back at his time in uniform, his contributions to the Senior Executive Service, and the professional and personal highlights that occurred along the way.



A spark for service



Since February 2014, Ratton has served as the command counsel for Headquarters AFMC, but his military journey began in 1981 when he first stepped into the halls of the U.S. Air Force Academy.



"I was very interested in joining the military after graduating from high school," Ratton recalls.



Upon graduation from USAFA in 1985, Ratton was commissioned as an intelligence officer, a position he thoroughly enjoyed. Yet, his passion for the law began to take shape early in his career, and he knew that was the career field to pursue.



"I really wanted to go to law school and was fortunate enough to be selected for the Funded Legal Education Program after five years of service,” Ratton said.



This was the turning point that would allow him to combine two of his greatest passions: the military profession and the law.



A rich history of experience



Ratton served 29 years on active duty, amassing a wealth of memories, many of which had a lasting impact on his personal and professional growth. His time as a uniformed judge advocate stands out as especially rewarding, offering him the chance to serve alongside "fabulous colleagues and mentors," while tackling a variety of work ranging from legal assistance to litigation.



Ratton’s international assignments were another highlight, with he and his family experiencing overseas tours at Royal Air Force Fairford in the United Kingdom, the U.S. Embassy in Rome, and Yokota Air Base, Japan.

Ratton cherishes those experiences and emphasizes how these roles not only shaped his career, but also broadened his worldview and deepened his appreciation for global service.



“It taught me a lot,” Ratton said. “I learned the importance of being positive and setting a professional example in demeanor, appearance, and in how one approaches tasks.”



After serving as staff judge advocate for the Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Agency, and later as the AFISRA vice commander, he concluded his military career as the staff judge advocate for Headquarters, Air Force Global Strike Command at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana.



A strategic shift in service



After decades of military service, Ratton considered the next phase of his career. Serving at AFMC while on active duty led him to develop a deep admiration for its mission and culture. This experience led him to pursue a position within the Senior Executive Service in 2014, shortly after retiring from active duty.



"I had previously served at AFMC and really embraced the mission and culture here," Ratton says. "When an SES position was advertised, I decided to take a chance and apply."



His transition from military service to the civilian sector was seamless, as his uniformed career equipped him with the leadership skills necessary to thrive in the SES role.



“I was fortunate enough that my time in uniform prepared me for greater responsibilities as a member of the SES community,” Ratton said.



Empowering others and leading with integrity



Ratton’s leadership style is shaped by a core belief in empowering others.

"Leaders should enable others by removing obstacles, providing resources and training, delivering clear intent, and then smartly delegating," he said.



His leadership philosophy was influenced heavily by his second assignment as the staff judge advocate at Yokota Air Base, Japan, where he learned to delegate, empower, and leverage the diverse talents of his team. Additionally, his time at AFISRA instilled the ideals of servant leadership, mission focus, and compassion.



Throughout his career, Ratton faced many challenges, but he credits his ability to navigate these hurdles to one key quality: self-awareness.



"The biggest challenges I have faced have been self-imposed," Ratton admits. "The remedy has been to develop the self-awareness to recognize my weaknesses and develop strategies to mitigate them."



This approach to self-reflection and continuous improvement is a cornerstone of his leadership style.



Mentorship: A vital ingredient for growth



Ratton’s career was shaped by the invaluable mentorship he’s received from commanders, colleagues, and JAG Corps leaders. Over the years, he says he was fortunate to work with leaders who influenced his growth as a leader, including previous AFMC commanders, Gen. Ellen M. Pawlikowski and Gen. Arnold W. Bunch, and the current commander, Gen. Duke Z. Richardson. He says their guidance, along with the support of his team at AFMC, was instrumental to his development.



"I’m grateful to them and my teammates on the headquarters staff for guiding, challenging, and mentoring me to be a more effective leader," Ratton said.



Looking back, Ratton says the most rewarding aspect of his current role at AFMC is the people.



"I have many wonderful teammates on the headquarters staff, and I genuinely admire and appreciate the amazing professionals I work with every day in the AFMC Legal Office," Ratton said. “Working with such talented colleagues continues to be a source of pride and motivation for me, especially as I look back on my career.”



Reflecting on his upcoming retirement, Ratton says he is motivated by the legacy he hopes to leave behind and emphasizes the importance of collaboration and empowerment in leadership.



"I hope to be remembered as someone people enjoyed working with, and as a good teammate who enabled and empowered others," Ratton said.



For young Airmen aspiring to follow in his footsteps, Ratton offers simple advice: Capitalize on the steps necessary to acquire training, education, and experience to achieve success. This advice, he believes, applies regardless of the chosen career field.



"At the end of the day, there is no single path to follow. Work ethic, integrity, and the ability to work well with others are essential to success," Ratton said.



Looking to the future



After decades of distinguished service in and out of uniform, Ratton is ready to take a well-deserved break to focus on life outside of the office.



"I’m going to follow my own advice and take a break from work for at least several months,” Ratton said. “My wife, Julie, and I hope to take a long overdue trip to Europe, and I plan to spend time with family, and begin several projects on our new home.”



Reflecting on the importance of a healthy work/life balance, Ratton acknowledges that while his work has been fulfilling, his family is the cornerstone of his success.



“Throughout my career, I’ve preached the importance of having balance moments, but I haven’t always succeeded and probably spent too much time at work at the expense of what’s really important… family,” Ratton said. "Thankfully, I have an amazing wife of 38 years who compensated for my shortcomings.”



Leaving a legacy



As Ratton looks toward the next phase of his life, his legacy of service, mentorship, and leadership will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on the Air Force. His career has been a model of dedication, and his commitment to the mission, to his teammates, and to the values of the Air Force will continue to inspire future generations of leaders.



For Ratton, it’s not just about the missions accomplished, but the people empowered along the way. And that, perhaps, is his greatest achievement.



“I believe in the Air Force,” Ratton said. “It is an institution that embraces its core values, gave me incredible opportunities, and made me a better person.”