Defense Manufacturing Conference 2024: Advancing Warfighter Capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas — The Office of the Secretary of Defense Manufacturing Technology Program (OSD ManTech) recently wrapped up an extraordinary week of engaging discussions and hands-on demonstrations at the Defense Manufacturing Conference (DMC) in Austin, Texas. The Joint Defense Manufacturing Technology Panel (JDMTP), which includes representatives from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Defense Logistics Agency, Missile Defense Agency and OSD, co-hosted the event. With the theme, “Accelerating America’s Manufacturing Advantage to Win the Great Power Competition,” DMC 2024 promoted dynamic interactions between government, industry, and academic leaders, all seeking to collaborate on efforts to address some of the greatest challenges being faced by our warfighters.



“Collaboration is an absolutely essential piece to how we operate,” said Keith DeVries, OSD ManTech director. “By partnering and leveraging the expertise that our [military] services and their labs provide, we are able move faster together and make the right investments today for maximum benefit to tomorrow’s warfighter.”



DMC 2024 highlighted the collaborative partnerships among the military services and government agencies to advance cross-cutting manufacturing technologies. It brought together more than 200 small and large companies who are working with the Department of Defense to innovate and advance America’s defense manufacturing capabilities to build and maintain an enduring advantage.



Justin McRoberts, program manager of the Manufacturing Science and Technology Program (MSTP), delivered a keynote address highlighting OSD ManTech’s strategy for maintaining America’s competitive edge in an evolving global landscape. In what he referred to as the “four pillars” for that strategy, McRoberts outlined key areas of investment through the MSTP, the Manufacturing Innovation Institutes (MII), the Education and Workforce Development, as well as the Manufacturing Collaboration Engine.



“Together, through our shared commitment to innovation and collaboration, we will ensure that the U.S. not only maintains, but extends, its lead in advanced manufacturing, the cornerstone of our national security,” said McRoberts. “This is ManTech's mission. This is the call of our time. This is the challenge we embrace together, for the warfighter, for the Nation.”



Over the course of the four-day conference the OSD ManTech booth showcased a diverse array of cutting-edge technologies developed through MSTP-funded projects, offering attendees hands-on interaction opportunities and direct engagement with the MSTP team. The booth also prominently featured OSD ManTech’s Education and Workforce Development team, which facilitated numerous discussions and networking opportunities to address the demands of tomorrow’s workforce needs. Additionally, the DoD Manufacturing Innovation Institutes (MIIs) were well-represented throughout the exhibit hall with individual booths providing a cohesive and unified presence.

Attendees were able to take part in nearly a hundred different technical sessions hosted by government, industry, or academic leaders. These “tech” sessions offered a collaborative space to learn about recent achievements and challenges within critical technology fields such as robotics, castings and forgings, agile manufacturing, advanced materials, supply chain resilience, directed energy, clothing and textile manufacturing, biotechnology, and more.

The JDMTP provided yet another connection point for attendees by hosting a “speed dating” session in the main exhibit hall. This networking event allowed participants to engage directly with the subpanels and technical working groups of the JDMTP, connecting like-minded innovators for potential future collaborations.

DeVries said, “By bringing together government, industry and academic leaders, we are growing and strengthening our defense industrial base — one that ensures our nation’s security and competitive advantage in an ever-evolving global landscape.”

With more than 2,000 participants, DMC 2024 was not just a conference – it was a catalyst for future partnerships among some of America’s largest defense manufacturers, technology startups, the military services and other stakeholders in the defense manufacturing ecosystem. Every speaker, session and booth interaction emphasized the critical importance of innovation, collaboration and resilience in strengthening U.S. defense capabilities. The Department of Defense is committed to ensuring the Nation’s joint forces are equipped with the next generation of cutting-edge capabilities and the workforce to realize a rapid response to new and evolving strategic demands. OSD ManTech exemplifies that commitment by accelerating innovation and advancing manufacturing capabilities now and into the future for the warfighter and, ultimately, the Nation.

