Amphibious Squadron 8 Holds Change of Command

05 December 2024

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. --

Capt. Martin L. Robertson turned over command of Amphibious Squadron Eight (PHIBRON 8) to Capt. Christopher M. Farricker during a ceremony aboard Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, December 5, 2024.



Rear Adm. David Walt, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG 2), presided over the ceremony and presented Robertson with a Legion of Merit for his accomplishments in command, and recognizing the culmination of his career as he retired after 36 years of faithful naval service.



"Over the course of this tour, I have been incredibly proud to serve alongside the exceptional men and women of Amphibious Squadron Eight and our four ships," said Robertson. "Together, our Sailors and commanders have operated as a unified, dedicated force, embodying the strength, resilience, and excellence that make the U.S. Navy the finest naval power in the world. It has truly been an honor to lead them as their Commodore."



As Commodore, Robertson led the Bataan Amphibious Readiness Group, which included over 2,000 Sailors and Marines, through a deployment supporting maritime security operations. This mission involved coordinating with other coalition maritime forces in Europe and the Middle East as part of an ongoing rotation of forward-deployed forces. The Sailors and Marines conducted a variety of missions, including forward naval presence, maritime security operations, crisis response, theater security cooperation, and operations in the Red Sea



Robertson enlisted in the Navy in 1988 and was commissioned in 1998. His previous tours included service as the Commanding Officer of the guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59) and guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) and Executive Officer of the guided-missile frigate USS Rentz (FFG 46). Ashore he served as the Executive Assistant to the Deputy Under Secretary of the Navy, Officer in Charge of the Center for Surface Combat Systems Detachment Mayport, Battle Watch Captain and Action Officer at U.S. Fleet Forces Command/CTF 80, and Maritime Operations Staff Officer at Allied Joint Force Command Naples.



“As I assume command of Amphibious Squadron Eight, I want to express my deepest appreciation to Capt. Robertson for his outstanding leadership and unwavering dedication,” said Capt. Farricker. “His vision and commitment have set a high standard of excellence that will continue to guide us forward. Together, we will build on his legacy and tackle new challenges.”



PHIBRON 8 was established in September 1955 and is headquartered at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek. It is Immediate Superior in Command to four amphibious warfare ships. These ships include the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), the amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19), and the dock landing ships USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) and USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44). While deployed, the amphibious squadron commander with their staff is charged with responsibilities for planning and executing amphibious operations and deployments with a reinforced Marine Battalion.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.05.2024 Date Posted: 01.14.2025 07:31 Story ID: 489032 Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Amphibious Squadron 8 Holds Change of Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.