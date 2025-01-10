Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Orleans Corps of Engineers inducts new members into Gallery of Distinguished Employees

    New Orleans Corps of Engineers inducts new members into Gallery of Distinguished Employees

    Photo By Ryan Labadens | Col. Cullen Jones, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District commander,...... read more read more

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2025

    Story by Ryan Labadens 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, held a Gallery of Distinguished Employees Ceremony at the district headquarters building in New Orleans, La., Jan. 13, 2025.

    The district bestowed the Distinguished Employee honor on six former USACE employees who worked previously at the district.

    To be nominated, inductees must have served with the New Orleans District for at least 20 years and have been retired for at least two years. In evaluation of the candidates, the selection committee considered how their accomplishments were pre-eminent among all who performed similar responsibilities; how they produced extraordinary benefits to the district by developing or improving upon processes and procedures; how their work and professionalism contributed to the positive reputation of the organization and how they performed their daily activities both faithfully and loyally throughout their tenure at the New Orleans District.

    The six new inductees from the USACE New Orleans District included: Walter Baumy, Jr., former Engineering Division chief; Denise Frederick, former Office of Counsel district attorney – advisor; and Falcolm Hull, former Planning, Programs and Project Management Division chief of the Projects Management – West Branch. Awarded posthumously were the following: Janet Cruppi, former Real Estate Division deputy chief; Suzanne Hawes, former Regional Planning Environmental Division South environmental resources specialist; and Bruce Terrell, former Construction Division chief.

    At the conclusion of the ceremony, Col. Cullen Jones, USACE New Orleans District commander, presided over the portrait unveiling of the new inductees’ photos on the Gallery of Distinguished Employees picture board in the front lobby of the district headquarters building.

    “What a great way to start 2025 by recognizing teammates that not only dedicated a career to the nation, the Army Corps of Engineers and the New Orleans District, but used their time with us to accomplish remarkable feats,” said Jones. “We are a better district for the trails they blazed, lessons they shared with us, and foundations on which we continue to build.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2025
    Date Posted: 01.13.2025 15:51
    Story ID: 489015
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Orleans Corps of Engineers inducts new members into Gallery of Distinguished Employees, by Ryan Labadens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    New Orleans Corps of Engineers inducts new members into Gallery of Distinguished Employees
    New Orleans Corps of Engineers inducts new members into Gallery of Distinguished Employees
    New Orleans Corps of Engineers inducts new members into Gallery of Distinguished Employees
    New Orleans Corps of Engineers inducts new members into Gallery of Distinguished Employees
    New Orleans Corps of Engineers inducts new members into Gallery of Distinguished Employees

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    awards ceremony
    New Orleans District
    portrait unveiling
    Gallery of Distinguished Employees

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download