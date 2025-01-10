New Orleans Corps of Engineers inducts new members into Gallery of Distinguished Employees

Photo By Ryan Labadens | Col. Cullen Jones, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District commander,...... read more read more Photo By Ryan Labadens | Col. Cullen Jones, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District commander, speaks at the Gallery of Distinguished Employees Ceremony held Jan. 13, 2025, in New Orleans, La., at the district headquarters building. The USACE New Orleans District held the ceremony to bestow this honor upon six former USACE employees who worked previously at the district. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Labadens) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, held a Gallery of Distinguished Employees Ceremony at the district headquarters building in New Orleans, La., Jan. 13, 2025.



The district bestowed the Distinguished Employee honor on six former USACE employees who worked previously at the district.



To be nominated, inductees must have served with the New Orleans District for at least 20 years and have been retired for at least two years. In evaluation of the candidates, the selection committee considered how their accomplishments were pre-eminent among all who performed similar responsibilities; how they produced extraordinary benefits to the district by developing or improving upon processes and procedures; how their work and professionalism contributed to the positive reputation of the organization and how they performed their daily activities both faithfully and loyally throughout their tenure at the New Orleans District.



The six new inductees from the USACE New Orleans District included: Walter Baumy, Jr., former Engineering Division chief; Denise Frederick, former Office of Counsel district attorney – advisor; and Falcolm Hull, former Planning, Programs and Project Management Division chief of the Projects Management – West Branch. Awarded posthumously were the following: Janet Cruppi, former Real Estate Division deputy chief; Suzanne Hawes, former Regional Planning Environmental Division South environmental resources specialist; and Bruce Terrell, former Construction Division chief.



At the conclusion of the ceremony, Col. Cullen Jones, USACE New Orleans District commander, presided over the portrait unveiling of the new inductees’ photos on the Gallery of Distinguished Employees picture board in the front lobby of the district headquarters building.



“What a great way to start 2025 by recognizing teammates that not only dedicated a career to the nation, the Army Corps of Engineers and the New Orleans District, but used their time with us to accomplish remarkable feats,” said Jones. “We are a better district for the trails they blazed, lessons they shared with us, and foundations on which we continue to build.”