Photo Story: January construction operations on $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy, Part 1

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fencing is shown set up Jan. 3, 2025, for the start of the fiscal year 2024-funded...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fencing is shown set up Jan. 3, 2025, for the start of the fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy, Wis. The contractor for the project, BlindermanPower (Construction), was awarded a contract totaling $55,759,100, according to the Army Corps of Engineers, which is overseeing the project. The notice to proceed was acknowledged on July 19, 2024. The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 1,260 calendar days. For this project, Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy said it calls for the construction of two new 48,000-square-foot, four-story Collective Training Officers Quarters buildings. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Construction operations is shown Jan. 3 and 8, 2025, for the start of the fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The contractor for the project, BlindermanPower (Construction), was awarded a contract totaling $55,759,100, according to the Army Corps of Engineers, which is overseeing the project.



The notice to proceed was acknowledged on July 19, 2024.



The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 1,260 calendar days.



For this project, Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy said it calls for the construction of two new 48,000-square-foot, four-story Collective Training Officers Quarters buildings.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”