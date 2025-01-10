BH 25-1: Kadena conducts fire training

The 18th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters responded to a simulated structure fire in support of a routine readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 13, 2025.



During the exercise, firefighters practiced emergency response techniques during a simulated building fire, testing their readiness to bolster their preparation for real-world missions.



Upon arrival, the firefighters quickly searched for a nearby fire-hydrant. Finding none, they deployed a 200-meter hose and established a water supply before entering the building. Once the water source was secured, a team of two entered the facility to conduct search and rescue for three missing individuals per the scenario.



“When we got on scene, we assessed our situation, then practiced basic skills like nozzle control and search and rescue procedures,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Daniels, 18th CES firefighter. “Making sure we’re checking every room while keeping in constant communication with everybody else that's on scene.”



The 18th Wing validates shared responsibilities, tactics, procedures and systems during readiness exercises that enables units to operate together seamlessly in the event of a real-world crisis.

